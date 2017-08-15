Letter to the Editor: Republicans to blame

To the editor:

I just finished reading your latest editorial “Crosstalk” rant against liberals and how they are responsible for the failure of Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare. (“Truth Lies Behind Narrative”, August 8, 2017). After eight years of promising to repeal it, Republicans were unable to get anything passed. They themselves own that failure.

Yes, with Obamacare there is insufficient insurance coverage in some areas and higher premiums in others, but you fail to mention that the public overall is very satisfied with Obamacare, and that there is mounting evidence that it is actually bringing down health care costs.

There are also some interesting features available in the plan like low cost screening colonoscopies which will give us a healthier population and save millions in cancer care in the long run but cost money initially. The Affordable Care Act could use bipartisan input for some fixes just as the Social Security Act (which the Republicans opposed) and Medicare (which Republicans opposed) both got in tweaks along the way. Of course what we really need is a single payer plan (sort of “Medicare for all”), like every other civilized nation on the planet has for their citizens. It would cost less and provide excellent health care for us all.



Lastly, I object to your saying Obamacare was written by “lobbyists and bureaucrats behind closed doors, and passed by people who never read it - so it was bound to fail.” It was, in fact, written by visionary health professionals who understand disease and costs associated with treating it, and there were myriads of committee meetings and opportunities for bipartisan input before it was put up for a vote.

This is in distinct contrast to the plan we just saw put up by the Republicans, which was written by congressmen (truly behind closed doors) and not endorsed by ANY health care professional group of doctors, nurses, or hospitals.



Yes, the “Truth lies behind the narrative.” The truth is that the Republicans caused their own failure in this debacle. Let’s move on together.

C. Bruce Schwartz, M.D.

The Dalles