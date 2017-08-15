Rain slows fire progress

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — A fire burning in central Oregon has spread but fire officials say light rain and cooler temperatures have helped slow the fire's progress.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said Sunday that the blaze near the Warm Springs Reservation was about 25 percent contained. It has burned nearly 63 square miles (163 square kilometers).

The fire pushed east on Saturday and reached the Deschutes River, but fire crews are working to prevent it from cross the river.

More than 400 people are helping in the wildfire efforts, including more than 100 firefighters.

Officials say firefighters worked to protect homes and other structures around the communities of Simansho, Mutton Mountain and Indian Head Canyon.

People at Kah-Nee-Ta Resort are being told to be aware there is a wildfire so they can be ready to leave if necessary.

The human-caused fire is burning through grass, brush and timber slash.

It started Tuesday on private property near the reservation.