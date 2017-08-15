0

Rain slows fire progress

Mike Leecy, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Supervisory Timber Presale Technician, uses a drip torch to burn black line; a containment line created to burn/remove the short grasses from the path of the fire.

Mike Leecy, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Supervisory Timber Presale Technician, uses a drip torch to burn black line; a containment line created to burn/remove the short grasses from the path of the fire. Photo courtesy Edward Heath

As of Tuesday, August 15, 2017

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — A fire burning in central Oregon has spread but fire officials say light rain and cooler temperatures have helped slow the fire's progress.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said Sunday that the blaze near the Warm Springs Reservation was about 25 percent contained. It has burned nearly 63 square miles (163 square kilometers).

The fire pushed east on Saturday and reached the Deschutes River, but fire crews are working to prevent it from cross the river.

More than 400 people are helping in the wildfire efforts, including more than 100 firefighters.

Officials say firefighters worked to protect homes and other structures around the communities of Simansho, Mutton Mountain and Indian Head Canyon.

People at Kah-Nee-Ta Resort are being told to be aware there is a wildfire so they can be ready to leave if necessary.

The human-caused fire is burning through grass, brush and timber slash.

It started Tuesday on private property near the reservation.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)