For the Record for August 15, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017

Accidents

Wasco County

August 13, 10:16 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 near milepost 67. Driver fell asleep at the wheel and ran into some road signs at the Highway 97 and Highway 197 junction. It was determined that the driver was intoxicated but suffered from an injury due to the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital and cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released to medical staff. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

August 12, 6:43 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 35. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to standing water and traveled into the opposite lane before going off the should of the road. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

August 12, 10:04 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of East 16th Street on a report of a smoke detector activation. Upon arrival nothing was showing from the home. Contact was made with the homeowner who advised he burned his breakfast which caused the alarm to sound. There was no problem.

August 12, 11:14 a.m. – Crew responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on a report of smoke in the area. During the investigation of the area it was determined the smoke was coming from a barbeque and there was no problem.

The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Friday, four on Saturday, eight on Sunday, and 10 on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Friday morning after state police reported a denied weapons purchase. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Animal control responded to the 2200 block of East 13th Street Friday morning after a caller reported two stray dogs came onto her property and chased her animals and children around. The dogs were located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen out of her locked garage.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported that several cell phones were stolen from her apartment.

Otto Brandon Paulette, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon near West 6th and Trevitt streets and is accused of probation violation.

Shad Aaron Lesselyoung, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 300 block of West 3rd Street on a warrant for failure to appear. Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after an employee reported a suspect left the station without paying for gas. Suspect was located who advised she gave her card to the staff and thought it was taken care of. The incident was resolved with the suspect and staff.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday afternoon from the 4300 block of River Trail Way after a victim reported his vehicle was damaged.

A burglary report was taken Saturday morning from the 900 block of Clark Street.

A theft report was taken Saturday from the 3500 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported her cellphone was stolen.

Elieser Barajas Rios, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to present and carry an operator’s license.

Dominic Desmond Harrison, 42, Athena, was arrested early Sunday morning at the In-Lieu site and is accused of probation violation. Anna Nicole Chapman, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of West 13th Street and is accused of harassment.

Alyn James Schinge, 31, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Amy Kathleen Johnson, 34, Salem, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Montana Street and on a Clatsop County warrant for theft of services.

Police responded to the 1500 block of East 9th Street Sunday afternoon after a caller reported her husband was making suicidal threats and had a weapon. Suspect fled the home prior to officer arrival and deputies in Wasco and Klickitat counties were on the lookout for the subject.

A criminal trespass report was taken Monday morning from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a manager reported a female suspect was on the property who was previously trespassed. Suspect was gone prior to arrival and the incident is under investigation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Monday morning from the 500 block of Cherry Heights Street. The vehicle was recovered in Prineville. The incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Monday from the 2600 block of West 6th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday from Steelhead Way after a manager reported an employee had falsified his timecard.