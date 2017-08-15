Two escape from Goldendale camp

The Goldendale Police Department was contacted by the Washington State Department of Corrections on Aug. 15, 2017, at about 3 a.m. to report that two convicted DOC prisoners from Olympic Correction Center escaped the fire camp which was at the Goldendale Middle School.

DOC stated the prisoners were in Goldendale to help fight the fire on Satus Pass. When DOC officers did a bed check in the middle of the night, they found that Tyray Munter, and Maksim Petrovskiy (has diamond tattoo above right eye) beds were stuffed and the prisoners were gone.

DOC and Goldendale Police Department immediately began a search of the immediate area and surrounding neighborhoods. The two prisoners were not located. Neither of the two inmates have any ties or contacts in the Goldendale area. DOC is in the process of bringing in two tracking teams. Teletypes have been sent out to all law enforcement in our area.

Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands, expressed concern over the incident and said the department is assisting local and state law enforcement efforts to apprehend the individuals.

“DNR recognizes that offender crews provide valuable assistance in fire suppression activities especially during periods of limited resource availability and significant fire activity as we are seeing this year and have seen in previous years.” Franz said. “The department has had a good track record working with the DOC in using offender crews in the firefighting effort.”

The two are described as wearing khaki pants or grey sweat pants, grey sweat shirt, khaki coat and khaki beanie hats.

Petrovskiy, 22, is 6 feet tall, 178 pounds. He was convicted of grand theft auto and possession of a stolen car. He started serving his 33-month sentence in April 2017. Munter, 30, is 6 feet 1 and 180 pounds. He was convicted of assault II and theft II out of Snohomish County. He started serving his 72-month sentence in June 2016.

They are possibly in a stolen 2014 black Jeep Wrangler with Washington license APX 3286. If you see them do not approach them, call 911.

— Story from White Salmon Enterprise