Driver Mike Hulse gets help from his son Ty as they pull a two-bottom plow behind a 1937 John Deere tractor during the field events. Mike Hulse noted that he and Ty were adjusting the carburetor as the tractor made each pass. “The only way to tune the carburetor is to put it under load. It’s running pretty good now, though. Ty got in quite a few laps around there, though,” he added, noting that the adjustment was to one side of the tractor and Ty had to walk along adjusted it as Mike drove.
Photo by Mark Gibson.
Vintage Dufur Days enjoyed clear skies and cooler temperatures Saturday.
