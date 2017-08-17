Four individuals get Hall of Honor nod

MORO – The Sherman County School District plans to celebrate the induction of four individuals and one team into the Sherman County School District Hall of Honor during a halftime ceremony at the Sept. 22 home football game against Ione.

The 2017 inductees include author, legislator and journalist, Giles French (posthumously) and former school district board member, county commissioner, historian and Sherman County eNews creator, Sherry Kaseberg.

Along with those two recipients are former student athlete/olympian, Amy (Martin) Shaffer, and long-time employee/coach Gary Shelton.

The 2001 OSAA state championship girls’ basketball team will be named as a group winner.

The purpose of the Hall of Honor is to formally recognize outstanding contributions to the heritage and tradition of the Sherman County School District.



It is the intent of this Hall of Honor to recognize and preserve the memory of students, teachers, athletes, teams, coaches, boosters, and others whose achievements and support have brought recognition and honor to the school district.



For information regarding the Hall of Honor or to nominate a candidate for future induction, interested parties can log on to visit www.shermancountyschooldistrict.weebly.com and click on the Hall of Honor tab.



For questions, call Wes Owens at 541-565-3500.