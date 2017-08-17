Inmate captured

Portland police captured one of two prisoners who escaped from a fire camp in Goldendale early Wednesday morning without incident.

According to reports, Tyray Munter, 30, was taken into custody about 5:52 a.m. on Aug. 16 at a 7-11 at the corner of Southeast 82nd Street and Powell Blvd.

Jeremy Barclay, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Corrections, said a citizen called 9-1-1 to report seeing Munter, who has several facial tattoos, in that location. The Chronicle misidentified him in a photo in Tuesday’s edition.

Barclay said law enforcement officials arrived at the scene and arrested Munter, who fled with inmate Maksim Petrovskiy, 22, in the middle of the night Aug. 15. Prisoners from the Olympic Correction Center were staying at Goldendale Middle School to help fight a wildfire at Satus Pass.

DOC and Goldendale police immediately initiated a search of the area and surrounding neighborhoods, but were unable to locate the two missing inmates.

Teletypes were then sent out to all law enforcement agencies in the region.

Barclay said it appears that Munter and Petrovskiy separated somewhere along the way, but Petrovskiy is still believed to be somewhere in Portland.

“It would be good for all Portlanders to continue vigiliance and then call 9-1-1 if they see him,” said Barcley.

He said people should not approach Petrovskiy on their own.

Petrovskiy was convicted of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He’s been serving a 33-month sentence with the expected release date of Dec. 8, 2018. He was described as wearing khaki or grey sweat pants, a weat shirt, Khaki coat and Khaki beanie hat. He is 6 feet tall, 178 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Munter was convicted of assault and theft, both in the second degree. He’s been serving a 72-month sentence with the expected release date of May 2, 2020.

The Olympic Corrections Center is located near Forks, Wash., about 70 miles south of Yakima.

It houses about 380 minimum security male inmates.