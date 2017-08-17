Wheatland takes root in TD

The managers of Pendleton-based Wheatland Insurance Center long ago realized that setting up a branch office in The Dalles made good sense, because Wheatland focuses on providing farm and crop insurance for rural, agricultural communities. And the expanding company made its move early this year.

“On Feb. 1, we came to town,” said John Anderson, producer-agent for Wheatland and head of the office in The Dalles, located at 312 Federal Street. “The Dalles is an agricultural town, and agriculture is a staple of our business. We’re excited to be here.”

The Dalles is Wheatland’s 11th location in northeastern Oregon, joining a list of agricultural communities that includes Condon, Elgin, Pendleton, Hermiston, Baker City, La Grande, Athena, Enterprise, Heppner, and Ione.

“Eastern Oregon is definitely our area of interest. Small towns are important to us,” Anderson said.

Anderson appears to be an ideal choice to represent Wheatland in The Dalles. He was born on a wheat ranch in Condon and is a member of a fourth-generation wheat farming family. His father, Kent Anderson, owns the farm, which encompasses 5,000 acres. The family grazes cattle on some of the property as well.

“I grew up working on the wheat farm, then left for college,” Anderson said. “I still help out on the ranch, of course.”

He attended Southern Oregon University in Ashland, and later studied at La Universidad Nacional de Rosario in Argentina. After that, he went to Costa Rica to teach English.

“But the old story of student debt knocking on the door brings you back around,” he said. “My mom, Lori Anderson, worked for Hudson Insurance in The Dalles, and she thought insurance was something I should get into.”

The insurance business felt like a good fit to Anderson, who believes his experience on the farm is valuable in his role with Wheatland.

“Growing up on a wheat farm gives you a good perspective on how to insure a farm and how to properly protect that business,” he said. “And you understand the pride people have in their farms.”

Although it is well known for its work insuring farmers and ranchers, Anderson pointed out the company offers many other types of insurance.

“We handle all lines,” he said. “Home and auto. Commercial. Farm and ranch. Life and health.”

Wheatland, an independent agency, currently has four full-time staffers in its new office in The Dalles.

“As we grow, we’ll expand,” he said.

Anderson, who still lives in Condon, also oversees the Condon office. Now he will run the office in The Dalles as well, working in The Dalles three days a week and two in Condon.

“I take care of both; everything is in between,” he said, adding that he has about an hour and a half commute between Condon and The Dalles.

Anderson said one of his main responsibilities is to meet with clients, so driving around the area is just part of the package.

“One of the most important things we do here is customer service,” Anderson said. “There is a lot of travel to rural communities. It keeps it interesting. Every day is a new day.”

Anderson said the response to Wheatland’s arrival in the community has been “great,” and the company plans to work to keep it that way.

“We’re big in participating in community events, and we want to give back to The Dalles,” Anderson explained. “It’s important to what we do.”

The office in The Dalles is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.