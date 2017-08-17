Antiques Roadshow draws a crowd

The huge lines of people waiting to get into the Antiques Roadshow is reminiscent of a line at the airport, only all the people have really cool luggage.

The show, now in its 22nd season, was taping in Portland last Saturday at the Oregon Convention Center. The daylong event will result in three shows, which will air on OBP next year.

Every treasure imaginable was on hand. Some fit in pockets, some were hauled around on carts, or wheeled in coolers and carefully bubble-wrapped and pillow-protected in suitcases.

My mother, Mary Ellen Kavanagh, brought along her own treasure, a large 1906 coffee table book called “The Gibson Book II,” featuring Charles Dana Gibson’s famous pen and ink Gibson Girls illustrations.

At the Books and Manuscripts appraisal station, she learned her well-loved volume would fetch $100 to $150. “I would never sell it anyway,” she shrugged.

The appraiser said, “It’s rare an illustrator captures a feeling of the era,” but Gibson did. “The Gibson Girl became like Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse. It became part of the culture.”

Some 23,000 people vied for the 3,000 pairs of tickets Antiques Roadshow gave away. An estimated 5,000 people attended the appraisal event, each given a two-hour time slot to attend.

A serpentine line of people waited in one cavernous room for entry into another cavernous room, where appraisals take place on a smallish blue set.

The set is ringed with appraisal tables, and in the center are several taping areas set aside for those lucky attendees whose items are special enough to garner a filmed appraisal.

But before they get to that stage, the appraiser has to pitch the item to show producers. One fellow, Eric, was sitting in a designated area with his item while the appraiser was off making his case.

Eric (OPB media rules call for first names only) brought in a cloth with a painting on it. He thinks it’s Sioux. When he showed it to an appraiser, the appraiser ducked around a corner to fetch another appraiser to view it, and then they both ducked around a corner to talk.

“It’s one of those things I’ve tried to research and look up and didn’t find anything on it,” Eric said. “So I thought, yeah, it’s probably interesting.”

A reporter left before he learned if he would be filmed. Tune in to the Antiques Roadshow next year to see if he made the cut.

Meanwhile, a man named David learned that a watercolor by Cuban artist Amelia Pelaez that he’d received as a gift was worth $40,000. He also learned that another piece — a bone cup that possibly dates to 1511 — was so rare that two appraisers were stumped — first in Ancient Arts and then in Decorative Arts — and both declined to appraise it.

They suggested he take it to Oxford, England, to get it carbon dated.

David has spent years trying to learn the provenance of his piece, taking it to America’s National Gallery and even to the Vatican. The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. believed it might be a Victorian-era replica, when it was popular to remake Renaissance art.

The Vatican, however, believed the cup, decorated with three bees, proved Pope Urban VIII –who introduced the word ‘urban’ into the lexicon – borrowed his papal seal from his 15th century noble family.

And while David got outstanding news on his painting, that was far from typical.

More often, it went something like this:

One woman getting an old violin appraised was told it was worth about $50. Perhaps not believing her ears, she repeated, “$350?” The appraiser repeated, “No, $50.”

But still — and this is why people are still satisfied, even when they don’t hear a high-dollar figure — she learned fascinating things about it, including that it originated in Slovakia, and a repair made to it was likely due to mice.

“Mice got into the instrument and when they got bigger they chewed their way out,” said appraiser Andrew Dipper.

The violin dated to about 1880, and part of it, the tail piece, was likely the remains of an old shoe horn.

“Back in the time, [a violin] was something you could earn money with, and like old pair of shoes, they just kept it going,” Dipper said.

But, he added, “I think it’s what you call venerable; a venerable violin.”

Over in Asian Arts, appraiser Dessa Goddard was studying a pair of Japanese swords. The owner, Kathy, said her grandfather brought it home from Japan, where he served in World War II as an aerial photographer. She noted that her grandfather was told by a commander he could take them if he wished, and they were not removed by him from a dead enemy soldier.

Both swords were once longer, but had been refashioned at a shorter length. The swords, dating to 1800 or perhaps as early as 1750, had been well-cared for and were “extremely well mounted.” She cautioned the owner not to touch the blade, because repolishing costs $90 per square inch.

She valued the pair of swords at $5,000 to $8,000. “The sword market is not that great unless you have papers or you have a great package like this,” Goddard said of the set.

Some attendees aren’t even there to find out what their item is worth – they just want to know what the heck it is.

One couple was lugging in a huge, but lightweight piece of old carved wood. They drew questions, naturally, and their standard answer was, “We wanna know: What is it? We don’t know.”