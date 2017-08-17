Letter to the Editor: Aid and abet

To the editor:

Let’s get one thing out of the way: President Trump is a racist! You may or may not care if the president is a racist but that does not change the reality that he is one.

I cannot believe that any rational person would argue with that statement. Because many rational people would like to say that just because the president, is a racist does not mean that the Republican Party is a party of racists. That may have been true at some time in the past but in today’s world it is an open question.

There is an old adage that says “By their deeds you shall know them.” Our congressman, Greg Walden, has been remarkably quiet when it comes to the subject of racism.

I write this letter because I am convinced that as constituents of Walden, we must hold him accountable for aiding and abetting a racist president.

Dale Thompson

The Dalles

Editor’s Note: U.S. Rep. Greg Walden released this statement about last weekend’s riot: “I join all Americans in condemning the violence in Charlottesville. The views of fringe extremist groups like white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK are a scourge on society and have no place in our country. These are not values we hold as Oregonians.”