Letter to the Editor: Conformity

To the editor:

In 1933, one of the most civilized and technologically advanced democracies in the world made the transition from democracy to one-party rule. That party flooded the streets with young white males, many wearing brown-shirts parading, accosting those who espoused different politics or religious & racial background.

That transition of the German Weimar Republic to Nazi Party rule was the first act in a tragedy that still influences our era.



The brown-shirts were a tiny percentage of the populace but — this is important — they had the quiet support of many in the working-class and small business owners and perhaps more importantly they could count on the conformity of a large segment of the populace.



Conformity in tyranny brings its own dynamic. In WWII non-Nazi Germans—bakers, taxi drivers, teachers, etc—were drafted into the police force.

These draftee police units were responsible for killing more Jews in eastern Europe than the SS Einsatzgruppen.

In the words of historian Timothy Snyder "without conformists the great atrocities would have been impossible".



This all brings me to the point: Democracies are not always self-correcting. Having democratic institutions and elections is important but not itself a preventative measure against tyranny. It requires that each voter be a sentinel.



The example of the Weimar Republic's transition to Nazi Germany should stand as an example of what happens when an electorate punts responsibility.



It's not difficult to witness what happened in Charlottesville and see echoes of 1933. NAZI brown-shirts started a dozen years earlier in small marches in Bavarian villages. They'd scuffled with moderate and leftist counter-demonstrators, local police officers often stood aside while these street battles took place.



Like the white-supremacists in Charlottesville, the Nazis appealed to the voter's fear of their heritage being diluted, in their case by Jews, in Virginia by multi-culturalism. In both cases the "other" was the enemy.

In our case an elected president stubbornly avoided calling out the racist elements either out of sympathy or a fear of Bannon's control of alt.media.



We aren't living in the Weimar Republic but we are a witness to a déjà vu that has historians of Europe's inter-war years calling attention to the parallels.

This increases the responsibility of voters to educate themselves and to stand up to the appeal of racism and exclusion. We as voters should pay attention, as Mark Twain said: "History doesn't repeat itself but it rhymes.”

Frank Borghese

The Dalles