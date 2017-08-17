Letter to the Editor: Voices heard

To the editor:

Let me cut to the chase. Constituents in Oregon District 2 are fully aware that Representative Greg Walden has sold out to corporate interests and the chaotic Trump administration as evidenced not only through his voting record and the corporate campaign donations he receives, but also because he was the chief architect of the failed disastrous health care bill.

Therefore, in order to hold Representative Greg Walden and members of Congress accountable, community groups in OR D2 and all over the nation (there are 5,983 Indivisible groups nationwide with at least two in every congressional district) are working at the grassroots level to use every available tool to make our voices heard.

Attending town halls and local public events, visiting district offices, and making telephone calls to express our thoughts on matters that are important to Oregonians in ORD2 and everywhere nationwide. Here in OR D2, the voices are local, grassroots constituents, not paid, not from Portland.

Yes, democracy requires citizen participation — it is not a spectator sport.

Working together we can protect our values as well as our natural resources, provide health care, promote a healthy planet, provide quality education, protect voters rights, and support equal rights for all Americans.

That means Representative Walden cannot make decisions for ORD2 without our input.

Nor should his decisions be based on corporate contributions or outdated ideology.

We’ve never seen times like these before. We the people need everyone to support our democracy and to make your voices heard.

We can work together by asking questions and getting involved. It needs to happen like never before.

Thank you for your consideration because now is the time to be Indivisible.

Beverly Sherrill

The Dalles