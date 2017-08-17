For the Record for August 17, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday August 17, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

August 15, 1:21 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of Lincoln Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

August 15, 2:07 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

August 16, 1:33 – Hit and run accident, 1700 block of East 19th Street.

Aug. 16, 4:41 – Hit and run accident, unknown location, driver discovered damage after returning home.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Aug. 16, 4:31 p.m. —MCFR crew was dispatched to Taylor Lake Road on report of embers in field. Construction workers discovered smoking black spots in field and were attempting to douse them with fire extinguishers. MCFR crew helped extinguish hot spots and make sure there were no others. Unsure of cause of hot spots.

Aug. 16, 5:05 p.m. —MCFR crew was dispatched to 3100 block of Old Dufur Road after a basement smoke detector alarm went off. Crew found no smoke or fire; owner was reportedly installing a new alarm system and it appeared to be an accidental alarm. Firefighters returned to quarters.

Aug. 16, 8:39 p.m. — MCFR crew was dispatched to a report of a burn barrel in the 4500 block of Mill Creek Road. Crew found unattended burn barrel; contacted owner and advised him of burning rules and encouraged him to get a permit in October. Crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to nine calls for emergency medical services Tuesday and 8 on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jennifer Michelle Gladish,30, no listed address, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of West 2nd Street on a circuit court warrant for probation violation.

Police responded Tuesday to the 1900 block of West 13th Street Tuesday afternoon on a report of a dog bite. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 2400 block of East 10th Street Tuesday evening after a caller reported when removing a subject from his home he was assaulted. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival and was not located. An assault report was taken.

A resident in the 1400 block of East 10th Street reported Wednesday that the side mirror of his car had been knocked off.

Officers were asked Wednesday to contact a man sleeping above the high school football field. He was asked to move on.

A man in the 300 block of Pentland Street was warned Wednesday not to drink in public.

An employee at a gasoline station in the 2100 block of West Sixth reported Wednesday that a customer had left without paying for $8.70 of fuel. He was located and issued a citation.

A large black lab, about 6 years old, was found in the 2500 block of Old Dufur Road and scanned for a chip, but there was none. The man who found the dog said he had posted information in hopes of finding the owner.

A fraternal organization on West Seventh Street reported Wednesday that a suspicious duffle bag or backpack had been left in the bushes next to the exit. Officers arrived and found the bag to be empty.

Post office employees reported Wednesday that a male subject with a bike and trailer was camped out in the grassy area east of the Second Street building. They asked that he be moved. Officers asked the man to leave the property, which he did.

A resident in the 2700 block of Old Dufur Road reported Wednesday that a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in a crash had been left in the ditch. There was no one inside the car, however it was registered to a neighbor, who told officers it would be moved by the next day.

A suspicious duffle bag was left Wednesday outside a business in the 9100 block of West Sixth Street. Officers searched but found no identification. Crackers, tarp and a sleeping bag were found inside. The bag was left in that location for the owner to find.

The landlord of a man who had been served eviction papers was reported Wednesday for being at the residence in the 3300 block of West Seventh Street. The caller was advised that it was a civil matter.

Two dogs in a vehicle that appeared to be in distress were reported Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street. An officer observed that the dogs were not panting and the back window was opened.

A resident in the 3100 block of West Seventh Street reported Wednesday that dogs were on her property. However, the dogs were located outside the gate and the case referred to the animal control officer.

Three barking dogs were reported Wednesday night in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road. Caller said it was an ongoing problem and the case was referred to the animal control officer.

Theft of beer was reported Wednesday from a store in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. The subject could be seen on a surveillance tape.

Three people – two girls with a young child and a male – were reported yelling at each other Wednesday night along Ninth Street. Subject advised officer it was a verbal argument and the male moved on.

A woman reported Wednesday that she had been on the phone when her daughter’s landlord started screaming at her. She was afraid the situation would escalate. The subjects stated nothing had happened when police arrived.

A woman in the 1500 block of East Ninth Street reported Wednesday night that a woman was assaulting her boyfriend.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Maupin Tuesday morning after a caller reported he was involved in an altercation where a juvenile subject bit him. The incident was logged.

A loose dog was reported in the road in the 1200 block of Highway 197 Wednesday morning. Owner was warned.

A woman in the 5700 block of Wahtonka Road asked deputies for assistance due to domestic incident.