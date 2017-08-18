Kids triathlon set for Sept. 17 in HR

With just a month away, excitement is brewing for the seventh annual Gorge Kids Triathlon.

This critical fundraiser event is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Hood River Waterfront Park, located at 650 Portway Ave. in Hood River.



Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with race instructions delivered at 9:45 a.m. and the first wave of racers taking off at 10 a.m.



The triathlon course is within, providing a great opportunity for youth to run, bike, and swim in a safe and fun environment.



This non-competitive triathlon for elementary-aged students promotes health, fitness, and fun, all the while raising funds for the Hood River County School District Elementary Physical Education programs offset costs accrued through the upcoming school campaign.



Last year, more than 300 participants joined forces with several community sponsors to raise over $15,000 for local elementary schools.



The early registration numbers show that those numbers could increase this year.

This running event wraps up a weekend of family-friendly events in Hood River, in partnership with the Music Festival of the Gorge on Saturday, Sept. 16.



These two family-friendly events are the perfect opportunity for families to visit the Gorge and experience the area’s picturesque landscapes and amazing community spirit.

Participants can pre-register at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/communityed.

Additional information can be found on our web site at www.gorgekidstriathlon.com or by calling event organizer Mara Lynaugh at 206-999-8588.