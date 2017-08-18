Organization calls for more officials

Over the past seven years, there has been a decline in new officials joining up across all sports, so that has given the Mid-Columbia Officials Association more involved in recruiting new men and women from the surrounding communities.

Mid-Columbia president Bob McFadden said that there is so much to gain, in both the present and future.

“Anyone who works with kids gets the joy,” he said. “There is an ability there to be a positive influence. Being a part of that, giving back to the community and working with coaches and athletic directors is rewarding. I have that, so I am passing it along.”

Across the official’s landscape, there has been an 11.4 percent drop in football, 4.5 percent for soccer and 10 percent in volleyball.

Basketball officials are down 23.5 percent, wrestling referees have dipped by a 26.5 percent margin, baseball is down 12 percent and softball has gone from 438 umpires in 2010 down to 356 last season.

In addition, McFadden said there were 315 individuals who just completed their first year, and another 483 with one to three years of experience.

There are also 941 officials with 16 or more years of experience.

Of the 3,316 officials in Oregon, 28 percent are 45 years old and older.

As more ofﬁcials retire or are unable to do games, schools are forced to reschedule, cancel games.

Interested officials can call McFadden at 541-340-1900 or log on to www.osaa.org to register.

Final certiﬁcation includes liability and accident insurance.

Formal meetings are scheduled to place over the next three months starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, Sept. 13 and 27, and on Oct. 11 at the Elks Lodge, located at 2620 West 2nd Street in The Dalles.