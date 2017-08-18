For the Record for August 18, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday August 18, 2017

Accidents

Oregon State Police

August 17, 7:20 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 77. Caller reported she was following another vehicle when a box fell off and into the roadway. When the caller struck the box it damaged her vehicle. The incident was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A burglary report was taken Thursday morning from the high school after maintenance staff reported an outdoor shed was broken into.

Animal Control responded to West 10th and Chenowith streets on a report of a dog at large. The dog was picked up and taken to the shelter where it was reclaimed by the owner. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise. The incident is under investigation.

Misty Dawn Poole, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road and is accused of restraining order violation.

Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Thursday afternoon after staff reported a customer passed off counterfeit currency. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 500 block of East 9th Street.

Police responded to the 1100 block of West 6th Street Thursday evening after a caller reported a male suspect broke out a drive thru window and fled the area. A criminal mischief report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Highway 197 Wednesday afternoon. A customer had been making sexual comments to female staff, making them uncomfortable. Manager wanted man trespassed from location.

A white BMW was reported crossing the center line and fog lines at high rate of speed on Highway 97 near milepost 77 Wednesday afternoon.

In the 200 block of Sixth Street, a subject returned to a location he had been trespassed from Wednesday afternoon.

Caller reported minor in possession of cigarettes in the 3800 block of West 10th Street Wednesday afternoon. Woman reportedly gave cigarettes to two 10-years-olds.

Siona Lagavale Fanene, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening and accused of driving while suspended or revoked.

Near the intersection of First and College on Thursday morning, a deputy placed tow stickers on truck and camp trailer parked in the same location for six months. Vehicle appears to be abandoned.

A caller on milepost 17 on Highway 197 reported he had swerved to miss a deer and lost control of vehicle Thursday morning, causing wreck.

Michael James Collins, 31, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 1000 block of Sevenmile Hill Road and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Oregon State Police

Roy Garland Phillips, 72, Hood River, was arrested Thursday evening near Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 on a Multnomah County warrant for failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Mitchell Ray Wolfe, 54, Goldendale, Wash., was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for reckless driving.

Parole & Probation

Derrick Andrew Ellis, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.