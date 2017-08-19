Breaking News

Letter to the Editor: Saved our warehouse

As of Saturday, August 19, 2017

To the editor:

We would like to send out a big THANK YOU to all of the firefighters that were at the Dallesport Industrial Park fire last week. You saved our warehouse, again. THANK YOU!

Mark and Linda Pellissier

The Dalles

