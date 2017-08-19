Letter to the Editor: Saved our warehouse

To the editor:
We would like to send out a big THANK YOU to all of the firefighters that were at the Dallesport Industrial Park fire last week. You saved our warehouse, again. THANK YOU!
Mark and Linda Pellissier
The Dalles
No eclipse glasses? Make a pinhole projector! August 19, 2017
Eclipse information from OR emergency management August 19, 2017
To the editor:
We would like to send out a big THANK YOU to all of the firefighters that were at the Dallesport Industrial Park fire last week. You saved our warehouse, again. THANK YOU!
Mark and Linda Pellissier
The Dalles
Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment