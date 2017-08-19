Looking Back on August 20, 2017

20 years ago – 1997

Wasco County Court will meet Sept. 3 to decide the fate of a proposed Christian youth camp on the Big Muddy Ranch, following a public hearing Wednesday. Concerns over a proposed advisory committee and a solid waste disposal plan must still be resolved before Young Life learns whether the county will approve its proposal to establish a permanent camp on the Big Muddy – the latest of numerous camps it operates across the United States and in 30 other nations.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday), the speed limit on Highway 197 and between The Dalles Bridge and the auction yard will decrease from 55 mph to 45 mph.

Six juveniles were arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of car thefts in Portland and The Dalles; a sixth suspect is still at large.

The Dalles is moving toward a constricted housing market, which can be expected to get worse as time goes on and more buildable land is used up, say community leaders. The Dalles is expected to fall below the 5 percent housing vacancy rate by the year 2000, according to a housing needs assessment done in 1996 by Tamer Kirac of the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District.

40 years ago – 1977

One of the most isolated posts on the Columbia River is in a little cubicle hanging over the water at Wishram. It’s here that five men pass the time, working alone for eight hours, shepherding boats under and trains over the Celilo Railroad Bridge owned by Burlington Northern. Tom Rayburn of The Dalles, chief operator at the bridge, says there are usually enough things to do to keep him busy during those long stretches of time when no boats pass under his lift span.

PANAMA CITY, Panama (UPI) – Panama has threatened to use force to gain control of the Panama Canal if the U.S. Senate rejects a proposed treaty which would end American domination of the strategic waterway by the end of the century.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (UPI) – A Voyager spacecraft blasted off from Cape Canaveral today on a 1.4 billion-mile trip to Jupiter, Saturn and then into interstellar space in a $500-million effort to tell man more about his origins. The Voyager 2 spacecraft was launched aboard a Titan 3 Centaur rocket at 10:30 a.m. EDT, five minutes behind schedule. Along with 231 pounds of instruments – including narrow and wide-angle television cameras – the spacecraft contained a gold-coated record designed to last a billion years.

60 years ago – 1957

Officers continued to question residents in the southeast section of the city today in an effort to obtain information to help in apprehending the assailant who inflicted the blow that caused the death of nine-year-old Mary Matthew. Police said cooperation of the public in connection with the investigationwas needed. City, county, and state authorities are working together in an attempt to catch the unidentified person who beat the Matthew girl and her companion, Barbara Heldt, as the youngsters were sleeping in the Heldt yard early Friday.

Funds in the amount of $425,000 to start ship channel dredging between The Dalles and Vancouver are included in the $1,824,001,547 supplemental appropriations bill passed in Washington, D. C., last night by the Senate, according to United Press.

PORTLAND (UP) – All interruptible power leads to customers of Bonneville Power Administration will be curtailed effective midnight, August 31, because of low water in the Columbia river, BPA Administrator William A. Pearl said Monday. The cutback will affect 13 industries, mostly electroprocess, representing 17 plants. About one-third of the 17 plants’ production is served with interruptible power.

80 years ago – 1937

J. A. Tertelling & Sons, Boise, Ida., was low bidder among 19 contracting firms whose proposals for construction of a levee 12,000 feet long to protect The Dalles from Bonneville dam backwater were opened by U. S. army engineers yesterday. The Boise firm’s bid was $142,050.

City school directors last night elected Paul A. Menegat, Medford, principal of The Dalles high school. Menegat will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of J. F. Cramer as city school superintendent and the elevation of Paul R. McCulloch, former principal, to the superintendency.

Otis Green, a Long Creek, Ore., truck driver, set his own punishment for failure to have public utilities commission plates on his truck. Green was stopped on the highway early this week by state police, and cited to appear in justice court to answer the charge. Today Judge H. G. Meredith said he had received a letter from Green, with $12 enclosed and an explanation that while the latter did not wish to “take the law into his own hands,” it was difficult for him to travel from Long Creek to appear in court. Green’s latter stated he would forward an additional sum if the $12 was insufficient. Judge Meredith, however, said he was satisfied with Green’s self-imposed punishment.

100 years ago – 1917

If our dogs are costing us in the neighborhood of a billion dollars a year, is it worth while to keep them? This question has not yet become a vital one, but we’re likely to hear more of it before the war’s over. It is estimated that there are 25,000,000 dogs in the United States, and that their feeding costs, on an average, 70 cents a week per dog. A little figuring will show that that makes more than $900,000,000 a year. That is vastly more than it costs to feed Belgium. If all the food were available for human use, it would contribute enormously toward nourishing our allies and their dependents, and thus toward winning the war.

A license to wed was issued Saturday to Henry M. Peterson and Miss Gladys I. Hoffman of The Dalles.

PORTLAND, Aug. 20. – The men called out in the first draft from Oregon will be mobilized within the state directly under the supervision of the local exemption board in each county.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20. – Pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate the draft law, Dr. Samuel Bernfeld and Louis Cherry, ousted members of the exemption board, were sentenced to two years in the Atlanta prison and were fined $10,000 each. Their fines were remitted.