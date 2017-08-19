TDHS duo shines at PNW showcase

The Dalles High School athletes Dalles Seufalemua and Dominic Smith were invited to participate in the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament held this weekend in Ravensdale, Wash. for a showcase, where the top prospects from the classes of 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 had an opportunity to show off their talents in front of colleges and professional scouts.



“I told the boys that this was great exposure for themselves and the program,” said TD baseball coach Steve Sugg. “If things went well, there was a strong possibility they could have earned college scholarships or at the very least have their names highlighted on a watch list.”

Each class consisted of six teams from the Northwest in this invite-only event.

Invites are based on recommendations from professional scouts, Major League Scouting Bureau, college coaches, and PNW Regional Baseball recruiters.

The goal of this event is to get the best players from the Pacific Northwest on the field at the same time.

“Dom and Dalles deserved this. They continue to put in the extra work and dedication to improve on a daily basis,” Sugg added. “They are now on a short list of players to get this type of opportunity. I think it will really open the door for more of our baseball athletes to earn invitations in the future.”

On Thursday, baseball players took part in batting practice, a 60-yard dash and infield/outfield sessions.

Pool play games were played on Friday and Saturday, with bracket action completing action Sunday.

Both Seufalemua (2020 PNW Royal) and Smith (2020 PNW Oregon) played infield and catcher, and Hood River Valley’s Connor Coerper represented the 2018 Oregon squad as a pitcher.