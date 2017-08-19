What's Happening from August 20

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

AUGUST

Sunday, August 20

BRIDGE BUILDERS: Bookmark Ministries of The Dalles will present “Bridging the Nations” 3 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles Dam Visitor Center, 3545 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles.

Monday, Aug. 21

LYLE LIONS: No Club meeting.

TD AGLOW: Benchmark Ministries will join The Dalles Aglow at Harvest Foursquare Church, 2000 Old Dufur Road. Fellowship 6:30 p.m., worhip 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22

LIONS SPEAKERS: The Dalles Lions Club meets noon at Spooky’s Restaurant. Speakers are Lisa and Camille from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Ctr. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Public is welcome.

Thursday, August 24

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Anna Ketchum will present the Therapeutic Foster Care Program. More information online at www.thedalleskiwanis.org.

Friday, August 25

CHINESE HISTORY: Helen Ying and Trish Hackett Nicola offer a powerful combination of lectures on Chinese history in the Pacific Northwest in “An Act of Exclusion” at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. For tickets and information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit online at www.gorgediscovery.org.

Saturday, August 26

SUMMER MOVIE: Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Summer Movies in the Park, at dusk. Showing “Sing”, PG.

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on tomato tasting by Gary and Peggy Peterson.

FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmer’s Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the City Park. Fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, baked goods, nuts, jams, jellies and crafts. Music and fun. Questions: 541-965-3658.

Sunday, August 27

JAM SESSION: A jam session will be held at Cherry Park Grange, 1002 Lambert Street, The Dalles, starting at 2 p.m.

FORT MUSIC: The Simcoe Boys (Jack, Gregg and Roger) perform country and classic rock on the lawn at Fort Dalles Museum, 500 W. 15th and Garrison Streets, at 4 p.m. The Dalles Farmer’s Market will offer food and beverages. For more information, call 541-296-4547.

Monday, August 28

BLOOD DRIVE: Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Rd., The Dalles.

Tuesday, August 29

BLOOD DRIVE: Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Parish Center, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles.

LIONS SPEAKERS: The Dalles Lions Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Spooky’s Restaurant. Speaker is Nikki Lesich, rules enforcement for City of The Dalles.

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Ctr. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Public is welcome.

Wednesday, August 30

BEAVER ALUMNI: The Wasco County OSU Extension service invites all “Beaver” alumni to a gathering for a free event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Agriculture and Extension Center in Hood River, 2990 Experiment Station Drive. Event includes dinner, games, prizes, and a chance to meet “Beaver Nation of the Gorge.” Friends and family are welcome. Registration is encouraged at www.osualum.com/hoodriver.

TEEN MOVIE: Teen summer movie, “Jurassic Park,” 6:30 p.m. at Hood River Public Library.

Thursday, August 31

CHAPTER PICNIC: Beta Sigma Phi “All Chapter Picnic.” Sorosis Park at 6 p.m. All present and past members are welcome. Individuals interested in Beta Sigma Phi are welcome to come to the picnic. Please bring a sack lunch and drink.

VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION: The Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District invites volunteers to a Community Partner and Volunteer Appreciation Pool Party and Picnic at the Aquatic Center from 4:30 to 7 p.m. RSVP (by Aug. 29) and be added to the guest list: http://evite.me/y2kZjtkNvE. Admission is free.