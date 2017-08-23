Fire crews from Dallesport-Murdock and The Dalles, along with the U.S. Forest Service, responded to the Washington side of The Dalles Dam on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to douse hot spots from a previous wildfire that flared up again across from the overlook next to the hydropower plant.
Photo by Jesse Burkhardt.
Fire crews from Dallesport-Murdock and The Dalles, along with the U.S. Forest Service, responded to the Washington side of The Dalles Dam on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to douse hot spots from a previous wildfire that flared up again across from the overlook next to the hydropower plant.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment