Hot Spots

Fire crews from Dallesport-Murdock and The Dalles, along with the U.S. Forest Service, responded to the Washington side of The Dalles Dam on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to douse hot spots from a previous wildfire that flared up again across from the overlook next to the hydropower plant. Photo by Jesse Burkhardt.

As of Wednesday, August 23, 2017

