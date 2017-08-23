Positive vibes are the driving force behind TD

Entering his second year as head coach of The Dalles girls’ soccer team, Oscar Nunez has noticed a different mindset amongst his players – there is a closeness and cohesion that was not there during the 2016 campaign.

Now his goal is to foster that and cultivate it into something big for the Riverhawk program.

“They are coming in confident, strong, in shape, working hard and with good attitudes,” Nunez said. “I think that, along with the big junior class that we have, it has created a good family vibe within the team. We are all one group, we are not separated by classes. It has all just been positive, really light and fun at every practice. People are running with a smile on their face and they are just happy to be here. You can definitely feel it.”

In 2016, The Dalles won five games, two in league, and finished third in the conference to earn a state play-in qualification.

The Riverhawks nearly doubled their scoring output, rising from 20 goals scored last season to 35 this year, including 16 in their first two games of the season, both wins.

TD lost 10 matches overall, three coming by three goals or less.

Although without, graduated seniors and all-league honorees, Brooke McCall, Giselle Manzo and Ivorie Taylor, Nunez has a strong core of returning all-league recipients, led by Victoria Barragan, Alexia Tapia, Emma Weir and Addie Klindt.

TD is losing some offensive punch, but with Weir, Barragan, Jordyn Hattenhauer, Shyanne Cady, Ella Salvatori and company, the varsity team could post bigger threats on the field given the all-around team speed.

“We have to make more of an effort to move the ball around as a unit,” said Barragan, a first-team all-leaguer last year. “Communication is going to be really big for us and so will be our one-touch passing. Having those quick and crisp passes will help us move the ball up the field to create those chances. We have the speed in our forwards and midfielders, so if we can get our passing down, we can get those extra scoring chances.”

On one hand, the offense has the potential to be just as dangerous, so the defense has to continue what it displayed last season, especially with Klindt back at goalkeeper and Molly Taylor as the sweeper.

Joining that duo are Madison Eby, Courtney Hert, Ella Salvatori and Michaela Haight.

“We have a couple of people coming back from last year, and so far, they have been doing great,” Taylor said. “We have to be able to talk and get the ball ahead on a counter attack to give our forwards a chance to score. We need to be able to stay calm, make the right reads and get our passes down to create opportunities for the offense.”

MaKenna Wilcox, Ari Andrade, Savannah Jones, Lily Eby, and Megan Burdine make up the rest of the Hawk roster.

With the numbers, Nunez has interchangeable parts and players who are willing to fill a role based on need or situation.

This way if anything arises in crunch time, his athletes know how to respond and what their responsibilities are at any position on the field.

“It is really exciting to see some of our underclassmen stepping it up early in camp this year. They are really coming back strong,” Nunez said. “I know that we have multiple sport athletes, so they have stayed active all year long and you can see it here in practice. That will make us that much stronger. We do have a lot of young players this year, but I feel that they are playing composed and aggressive. I think it comes down to success they have had in other sports.”

Coming off a second-team all-league award in her sophomore season, Klindt wants to raise her level of play even higher to get this team back to the state playoffs.

Getting there last year was a good starting point for this squad under its first-year coach.

“I believe this team can go anywhere they want to,” Klindt said. “Our goal this year is to make it as far as we can. This team is definitely headed in the right direction to achieve that. I think coach’s mindset and everyone else’s mindset is coming in for every practice, treating it like a game and giving it all we have. We have it in our minds that we want to accomplish great things.”

The Lady Riverhawks head to Hillsboro for a two-match jamboree at 11:40 a.m. and 12:50 p.m.