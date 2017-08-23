For the Record for August 22, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday August 22, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Friday, three on Saturday, and five on Sunday. No information was made available by the agency for Monday’s events.

Accidents

The Dalles City

August 18, 11:12 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

August 19, 6:26 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Quinton streets.

One driver was cited for driving while suspended and the vehicle was impounded. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

August 18, 1:28 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 99. Driver was following another vehicle when a wood pallet from the lead vehicle flew out and hit the trailing vehicle, shattering the windshield. A report was taken.

August 19, 6:37 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 48. Driver was heading south when it struck a deer in the road. The crash was logged.

August 21, 12:57 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 59. One driver was traveling southbound and performed a u-turn to go north. In doing so they struck a vehicle in the opposite lane causing the collision. The driver was cited for illegal u-turn and a report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way Friday morning after staff reported they retrieved a dog at large that was chasing guests. The dog was picked up and lodged at the animal shelter.

An assault report was taken Friday morning from McDonald Way. No further information was made available regarding the incident.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Friday afternoon after state police dispatch advised a weapons purchase denial had taken place. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A first-degree theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 700 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

Lisa Ann Stearns, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1000 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

A hit and run report was taken Friday evening from West 6th and Lincoln streets.

Carmen Lynn Diaz, 32, Wasco, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop at the East 2nd Street roundabout and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a subject fled without paying for gas.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive after a subject struck a building with a utility trailer and fled the area.

Jennifer Lynn Cress, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop near East 11th and Kelly streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 300 block of Union Street Saturday evening after staff called to report a heavily intoxicated couple were cut off from services but were also in the care of small child.

Contact was made with the subjects who were within walking distance to their home.

A sober friend came to assist in the care of the child. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Sunday morning after a caller reported observing a male suspect take bags of cans from a donation bin. Suspect was located and cited for third-degree theft and released. A report was taken.

Raymond Allen Baker, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon near West 7th and Snipes streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to the middle school Sunday afternoon after a caller reported he traded a gaming system for some cocaine and was given a fake substance. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Duane Carolyle Posey, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Johnathan Paul Ancheta, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of driving while suspended and probation violation.

Anthony Wray Berry, 33, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of parole violation.

Raymond Allen Schadewitz, 38, Longview, Wash., was arrested early Monday morning in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning near East 12th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of probation violation. A dog bite report was taken Monday morning from the 900 block of East 9th Street.

Police responded to the 1200 block of East 13th Street Monday morning after a caller reported someone shot at her and her son with a pellet gun in the area. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Animal control responded to the 2800 block of West 9th Street after a caller reported she had recently taken her dog to the vet due some injuries sustained and it was determined the dog had been stabbed several times. The incident is under investigation.

Animal control responded to the 1000 block of West 8th Place Monday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the shelter. A report was taken.

Corey Gene Kirby, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 900 block of Pomona Street and is accused of harassment.

Police attempted to make contact with a juvenile subject Monday evening near East 9th and Harris streets. The subject attempted to flee upon contact but then came back. Subject was released to his father after. An informational report was taken.

Jaymee Ann Fuller, 33, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Wasco County

A motorist assist report was taken Friday afternoon from Highway 197 near milepost 51 after a vehicle broke down and was blocking traffic.

A motorist assist report was taken Friday evening on Highway 197 near Eight Mile Road after a vehicle broke down and was blocking traffic.

Robin Jeffrey Scott, 32, Tygh Valley, was arrested Friday evening and is accused of probation violation.

Deputy responded to Tygh Valley Friday evening after a property owner advised eclipse travelers were trespassing on his property. An information report was taken.

Deputy responded to Antelope Saturday evening after a caller reported a subject was going through town marked as a town marshal. Contact was made with the subject who advised he was appointed by Antelope city counsel to the position due to the eclipse event. An informational report was taken.

Sheena Ann Horton, 31, no listed address, was arrested early Monday morning in Tygh Valley and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Deputy made contact with several subjects in a boat near White Horse Rapids Monday morning. The boat was over capacity and the subjects were asked to vacate the boat.