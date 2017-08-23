For the Record for August 23, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday August 23, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Aug. 22, 1:47 p.m. -- MCFR crew was dispatched to East Dock Road in Dallesport to assist with multiple fires on grassy bluffs near The Dalles Dam and Hess Park, adjacent to Highway 197 bridge. Crews went to Hess Park and attacked fire with hand tools. Crews reported 10-15 foot flame lengths in dry grass. Other fire crews from neighboring jurisdictions also assisted with the fire. After fire mopped up, crew was released and returned to quarters.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A man reported Tuesday morning that someone was dumping cooking oil in his plant box and mailbox. He had no suspect information.

A caller in the 900 block of Pomona reported Tuesday morning a man who had been arrested after slamming the caller against a wall was at his door and asking to speak with him. Police talked to the man, who said he was attempting to apologize.

A caller in the 600 block of East Third Street reported Tuesday afternoon a man who appeared mentally unstable had been in and out of the business several times. Police trespassed the man from the property.

A caller in the 1400 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday afternoon her boyfriend broke her TV. The boyfriend said he would pay for the TV damage.

A caller in the 1100 block of West Fifth reported a man and woman were arguing and a man was banging on a door. Police found a man was moving out and was trying to get back inside the house to get the rest of his things. No crime.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 400 block of East Seventh Street.

A caller in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street reported Tuesday afternoon he delivered a generator to the wrong address and now it was gone. Police went to the wrong location and the owners allowed them to look for the generator, but it wasn’t there. They went to the person who was to receive the generator, and the man admitted he retrieved the generator from the wrong address, but made the complaint to the delivery company anyway to “teach them a lesson” because this problem happens frequently. The man was counseled about making a false report and the anxiety he put the delivery guy and the resident of the wrong address house through.

The animal shelter reported a man had arrived to pick up a dog, and the man had been in a car crash and fled the scene, according to their notes on why the animal was brought to the shelter. The man was gone when police arrived. The shelter was advised not to release the animal yet.

A caller in the 100 block of Blue Heron Court reported Tuesday afternoon a homeless person was camping out. The man was located and agreed to leave. A caller reported Tuesday evening a dog was inside a vehicle in the 600 block of East Second Street with the windows rolled up. Animal control found the windows were open and dogs appeared to be ok. The owner came out of the establishment and animal control gave him a warning and a pamphlet on dangers of leaving dogs in cars. Outside temperature was 90.

A caller in the 100 block of West Third Street reported Tuesday evening a woman in the outside seating area had made a mess and they wanted her to clean it up and leave. The woman’s items were all over the outside tables, and she picked them up. She had so much stuff she asked the officer to take a garbage can full of items to her house. The woman then left the property.

A caller at Second and Federal reported a man was walking by with three bags of aluminum cans, and the man saw him 30 minutes ago and he had no cans then. Police found the three large bags of cans by the Granada, and the man was located inside a nearby bar. The bartender asked that the man be removed from the bar, since others were leaving because of him. She wanted him trespassed for life.

Police told the man he was trespassed for life. The man also denied knowing anything about the cans. Police took the cans back to the animal shelter.

A caller in the 2300 block of West 10th Street reported a male in his late teens came by and punched his kid in the face. No ambulance needed. Report taken.

A man in the 1300 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday evening he allowed his ex-wife to stay with him for 10 days, but he could not have guests for more than 10 days, and now she was refusing to leave. A civil compromise was reached.

A caller at Ninth and Court streets reported early Wednesday she and her ex-boyfriend had an incident and he bashed her windshield in. Report taken.

A man came into a motel in the 100 block of West Second and wouldn’t leave. Police arrived, asked the man to leave, he said he wanted to go to jail, and when he refused to leave one more time, he was taken to jail. Shad Aaron Lesselyoung, 43, The Dalles, was booked on charges of second-degree criminal trespass.

A woman was contacted by police early Wednesday at Third Street and said she was fine and didn’t remember taking her shirt off. She put it back on.

A caller in the 400 block of West Ninth reported early Wednesday hearing someone rattle the doorknob. She assumed it was her boyfriend, but he wasn’t at home. Police checked the home and all was clear.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street reported early Wednesday a man who was told to leave earlier was now back. A guest confronted the man, who left, but was now wandering in the parking lot. He was gone when police arrived.

Wesley Lee Martens, 33, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday at West Sixth and Ash streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass.

Wasco County

A report of a sailboat in distress in Columbia River near Rowena was called in Tuesday morning. Boat keeled over in water and no one seen around the boat. Authorities had contact with boat’s owner on Monday; owner is living on the boat which is anchored and listing due to breeze but all is well.

Trespassing was reported Tuesday morning in the 78800 block of Friend Road. Guests of a neighbor were trespassing and put a trail camera on his property. Reporting party said he would post more “No Trespassing” signs and would not pursue charges at this time.

A caller advised of an RV parked in the 4600 block of Chenowith Road on Tuesday morning in such a way that makes it very difficult to see oncoming traffic. Deputy contacted owner and advised him to move it.

An elderly caller Tuesday morning in the 77800 block of Highway 216 reported that she let her roommate borrow her car for several days but the vehicle was not returned as expected. Caller has attempted to reach the woman with the car but was getting “nasty” responses in return. Civil issue; two parties are arranging a vehicle swap.

A caller found a girl’s bike at Dufur City Park Tuesday afternoon. No record of bike being stolen; caller will keep the bike to see if owner turns up.

Elder abuse/verbal dispute was reported at Celilo Village Tuesday afternoon.

In the 6000 block of Eightmile Road Tuesday afternoon, a caller reported that his landlord was playing loud music. Landlord playing “Cowboys From Hell” very loud just under the caller’s apartment. Dispatcher told caller nothing to be done until after 10 p.m. Caller then called back later and advised music had stopped about five minutes after he called deputies. Caller is being evicted and said he was having trouble finding new place to live.

At Heritage Landing at Deschutes State Park on Tuesday evening, caller reported two boats trying to launch after the allowed hours.

Deputy made contact with three individuals who identified themselves as members of Yakama Tribe and had tribal identifications. Because of treaty rights, the three claimed they could launch even after hours. Wasco County Deputy District Attorney was contacted and confirmed because of treaty they could launch at any time from that location.

A 15-year-old reported an assault at Celilo Wednesday morning. Girl said she was afraid to go home because her mother grabbed her by the throat earlier that morning. Girl appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative.