Youth arrested following pellet gun shooting

A 14-year-old male was taken into custody on two counts of second-degree assault Monday morning and is accused of shooting a woman and her son with a pellet gun.

The woman called police at 11:11 a.m., from the 1200 block of East 13th Street, to report the shooting. The Dalles police blocked off 13th Street for several hours, and called out its Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

The woman was shot in the upper right torso area and her son was shot in the lower left torso area, said Detective Austin Ell.

The woman’s vehicle was also damaged, Ell said.

The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico said an ambulance was called to the scene but the mother and son did not need immediate medical attention. He believed the woman and her son were at the house to retrieve some property.

The 14-year-old suspect was quickly apprehended, said Ell. The youth had run into the house through a window, and ran back out of the house through a window and was caught by police as he was trying to climb over a fence, Carrico said.

Police quickly surrounded the house and tried to contact the people inside — some of whom were briefly seen at windows — but got no response for about 45 minutes, Ell said, until he was able to make phone contact with an adult male at the house.

From that point, it took another five to 10 minutes for the four people in the house to come outside, Ell said.

The SERT team cleared the house to make sure there were no more people inside.

Police retrieved from the home a number of pellet guns and BB-type guns.

Police have had frequent contacts with the residents of the home, and with a number of the juveniles who were involved, Ell said.

Second-degree assault, a Class B felony, is when a person knowingly causes serious physical injury to another.