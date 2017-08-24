Community Meal seeks volunteers

Community Meal, which has been providing a free meal to all comers every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for over 30 years, is looking for a few new groups to help prepare meals a few times a year.

The program has a list of longtime supporters and a large, active board that helps prepare meals. But Board Chair Chris Zukin would like to add four to six groups, be it individuals, families, businesses, churches or clubs, that would be willing to prepare the meal just a few times a year.

“That would give us a little more breathing room,” he said.

He said, “It’s not that big a deal. You plan a meal, you make it. You show up at 3 o’clock, 3:30, you’re out by 6. Three or four hours, two, four or six times a year. It’s not that big a commitment.”

The organization’s web page, communitymeal.com, lists available dates for upcoming meals for the rest of the year. There are several openings in each month, including as soon as Sept. 3 and Sept. 9, and Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

A few years ago, Zukin decided to beef up the volunteer roster and had success when he found a long list of people who had previously volunteered to cook meals, called each contact person on it, and netted six new groups to volunteer a few times a year.

Also, Community Meal, with the help of a grant from United Way, purchased a $15,000 commercial dishwasher to replace its 25-year-old dishwasher that wasn’t quite up to the job anymore, Zukin said.

The old machine’s “life was over,” Zukin said. “So now we’ve got a great piece of equipment that does a great job and keeps everything clean.”

He said the purchase “didn’t deplete our savings but it diminished our savings. If people want to donate to the Community Meal, that’d be great.” A donate option can be found on the webpage.

The donations help Community Meal buy food and supplies like paper plates and utensils.

Zukin said making and serving the meals is “really fun. It really is. You cook with three or four other people who come down and help you prepare the meal. We always go out and just sit with the guests.

“It’s really a very interesting group of people and they’re a very thankful group of people that you A, let them in from the sun or the snow, and B, to feed them. They’re delightful. They’re very grateful. It makes you feel good, it warms your hearts.”

The meal feeds all comers, and the doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the meal site, at 315 W. Third St.

The meals can draw anywhere from 30 to 60 people. Zukin said he and his wife always prepare 80 meals, since people sometimes get second helpings, or they can take a to-go container with a second meal.

The meals are simple, and typically have a main dish, a salad or vegetable and a dessert. People can prepare anything they like, and can either bring the food themselves or look at what is available in the Community Meal’s multiple refrigerators and freezers.

People spot what they want and write their name on it to reserve it for their meal.

Community Meal not only buys food but also receives food from the Oregon Food Bank both for free and at much reduced costs. “There’s always chicken and hamburger and pasta and tomato sauce and so on,” he said.

He said at least one person in each group needs to know how to cook, but when a group makes a meal for the first time, Zukin gives them an instruction sheet, and he will show them where everything is.

The website also has guidelines on the steps that need to be taken.

“We’ll definitely hold a new group by the hand,” Zukin said.

Those interested in signing up to take a few slots on the schedule are asked to contact Zukin at Zukin@charter.net.