Letter to the Editor: Dem failures

President Trump is leading; leading American out of the hole that Democrat politicians and voters created. He’s not leading from behind, he’s leading. Obama had only one thing, he smiled a lot… that’s it — and he spent a ton of money trying to break America.

The Affordable Care Act was crafted by Obama and Democrat politicians and passed in the middle of the night without one Republican supporting vote. Obamacare taxed Americans two years before any benefits were paid. The big O took $715 billion away from Medicare (senior health care) to help fund the state exchanges and guess what… Oregon squandered $248 million of federal money on its failed exchange. That’s real money folks, and this is only one part of Democratic screwups. This stupid legislation continues to mess up Oregon.

The 50 or more employee rule says you will, as an employer, provide Ocare insurance. So, many employers employ less than 50 people. These people then went to Medicaid for insurance under Ocare. This caused an overload on Medicaid so Oregon is now taxing hospitals and insurance companies a gross receipts tax to back fill this stupid health legislation.

Anyone who uses hospitals or insurance is now forced to pay for this thoughtless Democrat legislation. Pelosi’s famous words… "you must pass legislation before you know what’s in it.”

So, if you believe letters that say President Trump is a bigot, a xenophobe or racist without any supporting facts, then you would vote for the Democrats that created this stupid legislation. If that is the case, then I blame you for the mess that you created, not just health care but worldwide — North Korea, Iran, Pakistan ... the housing bubble, the MS 13 gangs, legalized drugs, illegals, bad immigration, biased education, failed environmental and forest policy.

Oregon has decriminalized heroin, meth and cocaine, so libs are leading the way to self-destruction. These folks will be stealing your lawnmower before you know it. Chicago crime and Detroit housing is almost here in Oregon.

Thanks Dems, you brought us failure.

Jack Hay

The Dalles