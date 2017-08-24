Letter to the Editor: Impeach!

To the editor:

The American people have got to pay more attention to President Trump! We are his employers, not employees.

Every time he opens his mouth, I cringe. I’m sure the world is watching in disbelief and horror at the ugly egomaniac we put in power, and our “allies” soon won’t be.

Hillary Clinton didn’t lose because she’s a female, she lost because no one wanted Bill anywhere near the White House. We have the power to initiate impeachment proceedings as soon as possible. Contact your representatives by phone and letters.

Myrna Wilchinsky

Wamic