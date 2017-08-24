Letter to the Editor: New low

To the editor:

You’ve got to be kidding me! Representative Walden just put out a letter Aug. 3, 2017, requesting his supporters to donate $150 to his campaign fund so he can fight the “crowd that wants to kick ranch families off the range” and the “paid organizers” and people who “drove from Portland to scream him down” at his town halls. (I was at his town hall here and what I saw were neighbors, teachers, doctors, orchardists, nurses, parents, from our community expressing their frustration with Mr. Walden’s actions).

Mr. Walden received in excess of $2 million in campaign contributions from special interests OUTSIDE his district in the last election cycle. That suggests his request is not really about needing money for his campaign.

Rather, it’s an attempt to rally his base by suggesting that those in his district that oppose his actions are paid protesters or are people who want to throw ranchers off their land.

Those of us who oppose him are not paid hecklers, nor do we want to displace people from their homes. We want affordable health care for all. Walden authored a bill that would have deprived 22 million Americans of health care. We want protection of our environment.



Walden supports reduced requirements for carbon emissions and more logging of the already limited forests that reduce the carbon from those same emissions. We want our public lands protected so we and our children’s children can enjoy them. Walden is for privatizing those same lands for special interest logging, and mining. We want all people to be treated with dignity. At the time of this writing, Walden has still failed to join many of his own Republican colleagues and specifically denounce Trump’s comments about the events in Charlottesville.



To say that we who oppose Mr. Walden’s actions, or lack of actions, are paid and want to throw ranchers off their land is a new low for Mr. Walden.



Please do some self reflection about what kind of Oregon you want when Greg Walden asks for your vote in 2018.

John Schwartz

The Dalles