Race to keep cow off freeway

A four-footed fugitive turned officers from The Dalles Police Department into wranglers for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

“Don’t let it get on the freeway” was the message relayed by officers when the pregnant black cow ceased running through city streets and headed for Interstate 84.

At first the escapades of the animal, which had escaped a property on the west side of town, drew laughter from police who gave chase as it ambled west past Bi-Mart and Spooky’s Restaurant before turning left on Hostetler Street.

“Usually, the sheriff’s office deals with this stuff, not us,” said Officer Koji Nagamatsu, who was first on the scene.

However, after the bovine escaped capture about 2:30 p.m. by crashing through the fence of a yard at 777 Hostetler Street, where it had been trapped, the situation turned serious.

The cow, which Nagamatsu said had been exhibiting aggressive behavior from the onset, headed north on Hostetler to Sixth Street and then veered west toward the Exit 82 off ramp.

“It was everything we could do to keep it off the freeway,” said Nagamatsu. “It was very necessary to keep that from happening because that would have caused a very bad situation.”

By that time, Police Chief Patrick Ashmore and Capt. Jamie Carrico, along with almost every officer on duty, had arrived to block access to I-84 with their vehicles. The cow then ran down into a grassy draw between I-84 and Highway 30 and followed Chenoweth Creek to where it goes under the freeway, and hid there for a number of minutes.

For a time, officers thought the animal had travelled to the other side of the roadway, but it failed to emerge in that location.

A short time later, the cow ran from its shelter on the south side of I-84 and resumed its flight, appearing to look for an access point to the freeway.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed to traffic by officers, who were assisted by the Oregon State Police.

At that point, Ashmore made the decision to have the cow euthanized because it had become a public safety threat.

The freeway lanes were closed for about five minutes.

The animal was taken down by a city police sharpshooter after it climbed the embankment to head west on Highway 30, which runs parallel to the freeway. The owner recovered the remains and attempted to salvage the meat, according to reports.

“The owner of the cow was aware and upset but seemed to understand,” said Nagamatsu.

He and a recruit had been on patrol on the west side of town when they spotted the cow in a lot at 7th and Myrtle streets. They were joined by another officer and attempted to capture the animal, but it fled as they approached.

“It wouldn’t come close to anybody — it just kept taking off,” said Nagamatsu.

The cow had been reported as missing by the owner earlier the same day, but was found in the pasture a short time later.

Lisa Struck, the city’s animal control officer, joined the pursuit and other officers arrived when it became clear that the cow, which ran west on Sixth Street before turning up Hostetler, was not going to be caught easily. Also joining the chase was an officer from the Wasco County Parole/Probation department.

“It went everywhere,” said Nagamatsu, who tailed the fugitive, reporting its whereabouts to the emergency dispatch center.



An unidentified cowboy also tried to help. When the owner backed a cattle trailer into the driveway of the Hostetler yard, he waved his arms to get the bovine on board—but the animal refused to comply.

“It would have been nice if it had gotten into the trailer, it would have been done,” said Nagamatsu.

Although there was a discussion about tranquilizing the cow to stop its movement, the scenario changed toward stopping a public safety threa.

“It seemed inevitable that the cow would wander onto the freeway,” said Nagamatsu.

He has been on the force five years and said Wednesday’s experience was a first, and one he doesn’t want to see repeated anytime soon.



“It seemed like chaos but everyone was doing their part,” he said. .

