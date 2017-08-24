For the Record for August 24, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday August 24, 2017

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Michael Joseph Stokes, 67, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on East 2nd near the Interstate 84, exit 85 overpass and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

A third-degree theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 500 block of East 3rd Street after staff reported some merchandise was stolen from the store.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1200 block of East 8th Street after a victim reported some graffiti was applied to his property.

Thomas Gary Armour, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Quinton Street and is accused of felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of first-degree child neglect, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Isel Anthony Ruiz Campos, 18, Hood River, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on East Scenic Drive and Esther Way and is accused of third-degree assault and harassment. Joshua Michael Benson, 19, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and seven counts of menacing. A juvenile male was also cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released.

Ricky Leroy Herman, 59, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 300 block of West 1st Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Wasco County

A harassment report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 4400 block of Highway 30 after a victim reported he was physically assaulted by another male suspect. The incident is under investigation.

Robert Andrew Ferguson, 49, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Wednesday evening and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.

Heart Ovie Obieroma, 29, Seattle, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

William Frank Krueger, 25, Dallesport, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Richard Ethan Rodgers, 27, Portland, was arrested Wednesday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 74 and is accused of third-degree theft and second-degree theft.

Jeffrey L. Marshall, 59, Portland, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in Celilo Village and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, reckless driving, and second-degree animal neglect. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Florentino Aguilar Montalvo, 63, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 3800 block of Sixth Street and accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

A male driver was cited and released for illegal dumping early Saturday morning near I-84.

Gilliam County

Timothy Page Stacy, 33, of Umatilla, was arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of Webber Street and accused of contempt of court.

Regional Jail

Brad Lee Landrum, 39, White Salmon, Wash., was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on local warrant for probation violation.

Beth Ann Miller Scherf, 47, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Harmony Yvonne Laviolette, 36, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday after turning herself in on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Daniel Edward Flock, 41, no listed address, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near West 7th and Richland streets and is accused of post-prison violations.