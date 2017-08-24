TD program headed in the right direction

By this time next year, The Dalles football team will be in a new league with a preseason goal of winning a state championship.

With that in mind, head coach Steve Sugg and his coaching staff are dialed in on teaching the fundamentals, retaining athletes and putting this group in the best position possible to enjoy success in the program’s final year as an independent.

So far, the Riverhawks have 43 players in camp, and those numbers figure to grow as the first game approaches.

“As a staff, we are really excited. We really like the group of kids that we have,” Sugg said. “Looking in the future, down the road, next year and the year after, we feel have the athletes to play with some of the best. Hopefully we can have a successful season this year, teach the kids how to compete a little bit, get them in the weight room in the offseason, so they can be bigger, faster and stronger. By the time we get back into league play, we have the potential to put up some wins.”

Making returns for the Riverhawks are JR Scott, Steven Preston, Glenn Breckterfield, Dalles Seufalemua, Yordi Sanchez, Baily Hajicek, Blake Davis, Opath Silaphath, Dante Avila, Michael Armstrong, and Mac Abbas.

Reed Twidwell, Ben Schanno and a handful of freshmen will make their debuts on the gridiron this fall.

“I am excited for these young kids. They have potential,” Breckterfield said. “I have been on varsity since my freshman year, so now I am a leader out here, trying to help those guys get better. They just have to listen and learn the game and be ready to play football. I think they will catch on pretty quick and contribute.”

At quarterback, Gabe Helseth takes over for graduated senior and four-year starter, Dominique Seufalemua.

Helseth, who adds a running dimension to the position, is looking forward to the opportunity and said he is ready for the challenge ahead.

“My job is to keep the offense moving,” Helseth said. “We have good running backs and a good line, so I have to make good throws and not make many mistakes. There are some weapons here. It is all about execution. I need to play confident and be a leader on the field. If I can do that, we should be a dangerous offense.”

Last season, the Riverhawk offense put up 1,628 yards, 1,223 through the air, and 156 points.

Leading rushers, Scott and Dalles Seufalemua will bolster the rushing attack, and Breckterfield and Sanchez return as the team’s leading receivers, but Helseth will have to make up for the 855 yards and 12 combined touchdowns put up by Dominique Seufalemua.

In a small sample size, three games, Helseth completed 11 of 18 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Sugg doesn’t want to put the weight of the world on Helseth’s shoulders, however.

It is all about steady progression.

“Our running game is going to be key for us this year,” Sugg said. “As we get that established, we want to work the passing game little-by-little as we go. Once our offensive line gets fortified, I think we will be able to run the ball and that is really going to help our passing game and our play-action game. We will be able to keep teams guessing and it is really going to help us down the road.”

Davis, a senior, is the anchor of the offensive line, and Abbas is penciled at tight end.

Connor Stewart, Ryan Davis, Will Dunn and Silaphath attended a trench camp this summer, so with those names, along with Levi Krueger and Tyler Harrington, there is enough depth to improve on the team’s 3.2 yards-per-play average.

“I really like the makeup and chemistry of our offensive line,” Sugg said. “If they can control the line of scrimmage, I feel we will put some points on the scoreboard. We have a lot of receivers this year, we have good running backs and we have an athletic quarterback who can throw the ball well. It will take a couple of weeks to get all the bugs out, but I am really excited about the potential of this group.”

Defensively, Jermaine Hisatake, Chad Leeson, C.J. Toole and Dan Telles will coach up a unit that has speed in the secondary, the sound tackling ability at linebacker and size on the line to wreak havoc on the opposition.

Last season, the Hawk defense surrendered 238 points and 2,057 total yards in nine games.

The team did recover 14 fumbles, added 10 interceptions, nine sacks and 71 tackles for loss in 2016.

Opposing teams converted only 22 of 93 third down conversions for 24 percent.

When it comes to defense, Sugg is looking for sideline-to-sideline effort in an attacking style.

“Our defense will be pretty much the same with some new wrinkles, but our focus is on the basic fundamentals,” Sugg said. “I think in the past, we have had a problem with our assignments, a lot of people doing what they are not supposed to be doing, so we are going to focus on that area and with better tackling.”

In camp, Davis has liked the overall mentality the team has shown in drills.

Once the players get more repetitions and get their bearings about them, all phases of the game should improve.

“There has been a big change of attitude from last year. You can feel it,” Davis said. “These coaches are positive and they like to teach the game. I think when you have that, it can keep the kids out and gets more kids coming in. I am excited about working with them.”

Dalles Seufalemua said the offseason work has been put in and now the long-term goal is keeping the core of younger players together and playing inspired football with hopes that this program can vault to new heights in his junior and senior years.

“I believe we will definitely have a state championship team here. There’s no doubt,” the sophomore said. “If we can come out and play as a team and play hard for four quarters, I think we could easily win some games. We can’t have injuries either because of our numbers, but if we play hard, play smart and use our techniques, we can go pretty far.”

TD heads to Redmond for a jamboree starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The team’s first regular season contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Sid White Field against Madras.

Stats were provided by www.sportsstatservice.com.