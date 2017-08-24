Walla Walla Little League honored

The Walla Walla Valley Little League team captured district, state and regional championships on its way to earning its first-ever berth into the Little League World Series.

Starting in July, in Federal Way, Wash., they won their state championship for the second year in a row and punched a ticket for San Bernardino, Calif. in early August and won the regional championship for the Pacific Northwest after a hard-fought victory against La Grande.



Following the win, Walla Walla flew to Williamsport, PA. to play as one of only 16 teams worldwide — 8 from the USA — in the Little League World Series.



The Northwest team started the double-elimination tournament with a 1-1 record, losing to a Southern California team, but then rebounded for a win over the Midwest Regional team from South Dakota.



On Monday night, Fairfield, Conn., defeated Walla Walla by a final score of 14-6, eliminating the Northwest champions from title contention.

Through the spring and early summer, there are more than 7,000 Little League teams that start competition.

Once those groups finish up district, state and regional competition, there are only 16 squads, worldwide, that earn the chance to participate in world series competition.

On this team were Brixen Betzler, Carson Jones, Hayden Lomeli, Joe Baffney, Tanner Swopes, Jack Lesko, Rylan Warren, Caiden Thomsen, Andrew Hall, Landon Welter, Drew Coleman, Billy Duncan and Keegan Weston. They were coached by Mark Welter, Eric Wood and Charlie Thomsen.