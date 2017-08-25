29th Aluminum Man is coming to TD

In the final triathlon race of the 2017 season, several of the Pacific Northwest’s top athletes will be on full display for the 29th annual Aluminum Man Triathlon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Riverfront Park in The Dalles.

The number of local competitors is usually high with triathlon enthusiasts spanning Goldendale, Hood River, Dufur, White Salmon and The Dalles, but there are a few from Vancouver, Portland and everywhere else from all over the Northwest.

Athletes will participate in two levels of competition – the Olympic and the Sprint Events.



In the sprint, athletes need to complete 500 yards of swimming, 12.43 miles of biking and 3.11 miles of running.

On the other hand, the Olympic Triathlon doubles those distances in a much more challenging manner.

The Olympic event starts action at 9 a.m., while the sprint athletes hit the pavement at 9:30 a.m.

Both the start and finish lines are located at Riverfront Park.

Costs are slated for $75 until Sept. 3, and $90 from Sept. 8 until the day of the race.

If interested in participating on the team front, costs are $45 from Aug. 17 to Sept. 7 and the entry fees swell to $55 after Sept. 4.

Awards will be offered for finishing races, based on the 16 age divisions, where runners from ages 12 to 80 compete.

For more information on upcoming events or to volunteer your services, call 541-296-9533 or e-mail info@nwprd.org.



Interested sign up through the web at www.aasportsltd.com/event/aluminum-man-tri.