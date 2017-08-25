‘Back to School Bash’ Saturday

Youth and children from throughout the region are invited to a “Back to School Bash” starting at noon Saturday at the Wahtonka Campus of The Dalles High School, 220 E. 10th Street.

The event is free, and backpacks with school supplies will be available, along with free haircuts, games and clothing. The Lions Club will be offering vision screening as well.

A hot dog meal and pizza will be served. Sponsors include Domino’s Pizza, Cash & Carry, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of The Dalles, Franz Bakery Outlet Store of The Dalles and five churches, as well as individuals and civic groups.

“It’s all by donation,” said Cindy Macleod, who has been involved in the annual event for seven years.

The goal of the event is to support students as they prepare to return to school, Macleod said.

“There’s a need out there, we are just trying to meet that need,” she said.