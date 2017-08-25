Police focus on walkers

The Dalles Police Department will conduct a crosswalk safety enforcement operation on Monday, Aug. 28, on Third Street, between Lincoln and Taylor streets.

The focus on enhancing the safety of pedestrians takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Warning signs will be posted prior to motorists entering the area where officers will be working.

Motorists must stop and yield to pedestrians who show intent to cross, or are in the act of crossing, the roadway. Drivers are also required to stop at all crosswalks when there is a vehicle already stopped in a lane adjacent to the one they are traveling in.

Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 811.028 spells out the responsibility of a driver in regard to pedestrians.

According to the police department, the operation is being conducted to raise pedestrian safety awareness through education and enforcement.