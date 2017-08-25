For the Record for August 25, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday August 25, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 700 block of Veterans Drive reported Thursday morning a resident was missing $400 in cash. No suspects.

A caller in the 900 block of Floral reported Thursday morning his vehicle was hit and damaged somewhere in The Dalles.

A caller in the 300 block of West Third reported Thursday morning that 20 to 30 people were milling around on property and possibly drinking. An officer arrived, saw about nine people, who scattered once he parked. He did not see anyone drinking.

A caller at the jail reported Thursday morning one inmate stole another inmate’s property. The victim inmate said he heard through others about the theft. He was told that once he got out of jail, he was to determine if anything was actually stolen and contact police if it was.

A caller in the 2900 block of East Second Street reported Thursday afternoon people inside a van were smoking pot and children were in the vehicle. Christopher Daun Horn, 45, of Baker City, and Rachel Lee Berends, 33, also of Baker City, were each arrested and charged with three counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor. Their vehicle was towed and DHS responded to the scene.

A caller at the skate park reported Thursday afternoon that a man was staggering around and threw up in the bathroom. He wanted him trespassed if it wasn’t a medical issue. Police contacted the man, who was drunk, and told him he was trespassed from parks and rec property. The man left.

A caller in the 200 block of West Fourth Street reported a hit and run Thursday afternoon. She said the driver got out and yelled at her, took a picture, and left the scene. The suspect was identified and cited and released for hit and run and following too close. Later, the suspect called police to report the victim was putting rude comments about him on Facebook and was saying she was going to do property damage to his house and beat him up. He was told if the victim came over to his house to call police and they would deal with it.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported a man stole videos Thursday evening. Witnesses saw the man outside the store take DVDs out of his pants. It was unknown if they were actually taken from the store.

A caller in the 900 block of East 16th Street reported Thursday night her husband and son were yelling at her. The husband and son said the wife came after them while they were sleeping. The matter was logged.

A caller in the 1700 block of East Ninth Street reported late Thursday someone just tried to break in their back door. They were rattling the door. Report taken.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported late Thursday an intoxicated man was asked to leave the store, but came back and was being loud. He was leaving as police arrived, and he was trespassed from the store.

Wasco County

A trail camera was reported stolen Thursday morning in the 100 block of Lake Way. Deputies are investigating reported theft and trespassing.

Several vehicles were reported speeding past in the 66300 block of Boyd Loop Road Thursday morning, motorists going 50+ in 35 mph zone. Extra patrols requested.

A caller reported she was almost hit by a St. Vincent De Paul truck while getting her mail Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of Steele Road. Extra patrols requested.

A caller in the 1000 block of Irvine Street reported being assaulted by a nephew Thursday afternoon. Caller declined to press charges and nephew was advised to stay away while he was intoxicated.

Criminal mischief reported in the 4400 block of Highway 30 Thursday afternoon. Caller reported a motorist drove into the field between the Discovery Center and Pinewood Mobile Park to get to highway. Caller said this is second time it has happened, and a fence was broken down to allow driver to get to highway. Apparently because nearby bridge is under construction and blocked. Extra patrols requested in area.

Suspicious activity was reported in the 4400 block of Highway 30 Thursday evening. A male subject grabbed something from another vehicle and then two subjects talked for a while and then parted ways. Caller thought it may have been a drug deal. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.

Gates were reported to be open at the Dufur Road Department Friday morning. Deputy checked area and all buildings were secure.

A strange noise, possible an animal in distress, was reported in the 3300 block of West 13th Street Friday morning, Caller thought it might have been a racoon in a trap but could not find it. Caller later called again and said noise had stopped and deputies could disregard.