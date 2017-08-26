Editorial: Working in ‘puddles’ to stop racism

The other night I arrived at the Thompson Street track to walk a couple of miles and found a youth football practice in progress.

I smiled to see the families cheering the kids on and their younger siblings riding bikes and playing together nearby; while other residents ran and walked for exercise.

A charming community scene became downright awesome when I looked around and realized that every ethnic group in The Dalles seemed to be represented.

With the furor over racism on the national front, it seemed wonderful that in rural America we are getting it right. Somehow, we are largely managing to put aside our differences, or perhaps even celebrate them, to co-exist in harmony.

I’m not trying to say there are no prejudice problems in The Dalles because people are people and some are going to cross lines of respect.

By and large, though, the scene I witnessed seems to be reflective of activities and events held in this community.

That is no small achievement given a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 36 percent of Americans are saying that racism and bigotry pose an “imminent threat” to the nation. Another 23 percent said racism is a “serious threat” and 19 percent referred to it as a “moderate threat.” Just 7 percent of respondents said racism is a “minimal threat,” and another 7 percent said it’s “no threat.”

In a CNN/KFF poll, the share of respondents who saw racism as a problem is notably higher among black and Hispanics.

About two-thirds of blacks (66 percent) and Hispanics (64 percent) said racism is a big problem, while just over four in 10 whites (43 percent) said the same.

Hispanics are much more likely now to say racism is a big problem than they were in 1995, when less than half responded that way. Among blacks, the share who said racism was a big problem dropped from 68 percent in 1995 to 50 percent in 2011, and now has climbed back to 66 percent.

It seems that you cannot turn on the news these days without seeing stories about hate crimes and violence attributed to racism. It is a sad truth that nearly all major civilizations around the world have struggled with those in power mistreating those without power.

Even in a community that does not appear to have the same high level of tension as exists in many cities right now, you can’t hide from the fact that there is a growing divide in this nation.

Our political leaders can only do so much. All the institutions in society must commit to working together to move forward at different levels to change individual attitudes and actions.

Racism is the belief that one ethnic group is superior to others; the oppression of people based on their skin color or ethnicity.

These walls divide us and will be difficult to remove unless and until we realize that all races have the right to dignity and the freedom to flourish.

Every ethnic group brings something to the cultural table and those differences should be embraced because they make America more vibrant.

We need to unite as a people and leave grievances about the past behind to forge a better future. If we try, we can heal some old wounds and leave the world a better place for our children.

We can make a commitment to speak up when we hear racist slurs or jokes. Prepare a response ahead of time and do your part to stand up for what is right. Consider saying, “Wow, that was really racist,” “Why did you say that?” or simply, “That’s not okay.”

Sometimes the worst offenders of racism are in your own family and you may need to make your feelings known. Stay calm, don’t yell and don’t get personal, but give your opinion about what they said or did. If you can’t change the behavior, then learn from their choices about the harmful feelings invoked by prejudiced or bigoted ideas and habits.

Go out of your way to learn about other cultures and ways of experiencing the world. This will enrich your perspective of the world and help your friends, family or children view relationships with people who are different as normal and acceptable.

As long as racism exists, it is vital that parents discuss the problem with their children to increase understanding and tolerance. Teach them that differences are good and explain why some people are racist toward others.

Notice when stereotypes about different race and ethnicities appear on television, or in movies and books. Register objections with the production company. Refuse to support any business or organization that permits racism.

It may seem overwhelming to battle a problem that has been around through the ages and is a dark cloud over humanity. But the solution is simple.

Years ago, when I became overwhelmed by the vast scope of problems in the world and the need for change, I received some wise advice.

I was told to concentrate on doing good things in “my own little puddle” and not worry about what others were or were not doing.

That gave me an area of responsibility to concentrate on. And change then seemed doable from a grassroots level because, if everyone else took care of their respective “puddles,” we could truly take care of societal problems.

Let’s make sure that in the “puddle” known as Wasco County, all human beings are treated with dignity and respect.

— R.R.