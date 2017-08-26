Letter to the Editor: He should have said...

To the editor:

This is what I wish Trump would have said: “A solid majority of Americans think the statues should be left alone.

“There are many reasons for this, but it is NOT because they are racist, white supremacist or Nazis. The loser racist/white supremacy/Nazi demonstrators are slack-jawed, brain-dead sick puppies and I do, without hesitation or reservation, renounce, disavow and reject them.

“Thankfully, they do not represent any significant percentage of Americans who oppose removal. At the same time I do reject and renounce those on the left who justify the use of violence to advance their cause. They are both wrong and should be recognized as such by everyone on both sides of this issue. Thank You, Donald J. Trump.”

I sincerely wish our president was more measured in his off-the-cuff statements, but given the choice between a measured, nuanced and smooth communicator who implemented policies which were catastrophically bad for the country and our current communication-challenged president, who I believe is working to implement policies which will tremendously benefit the country, I'm going to choose the latter, every time. Sorry.

Steve Hudson