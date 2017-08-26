Letter to the Editor: Thank you Dr. Toda

To the editor:

I want to give a public “Thank you” to Dr. Frank Toda for the last 16 years of service to our community as president of the Columbia Gorge Community College.

I lived on the same street as Dr. Toda and I watched him leave early for work every morning and return late every night, along with the many weeks of driving to Salem to get more finances and laws passed for our college.

He has flown to Washington, D.C. to do the same, working endlessly to make CGCC a better place.

The results speak for themselves: Remodeling the rundown buildings; building new buildings; adding a presence in Hood River; adding a state of the art nursing program, as well as the fist renewable energy program on the West Coast; a computer science program, building the readiness center; and bringing the college to independent accreditation.

He has also started programs to reach into our high schools to give kids a better chance to succeed.

In his time as president, he has brought in several million dollars to make CGCC what it is today. Since his arrival, enrollment has doubled and a $30 million investment in capital infrastructure has been made, as well as $20 million in federal funding to The Dalles. Dr. Toda has put CGCC on the map!

Not everyone understands why a leader makes the decisions he makes. He can’t be a “yes man” because he has to follow his vision. He sees the big picture. Not everyone agrees with a leader or likes the way he does everything, but they can’t see what he sees — that is why Dr. Toda was a great president — he had vision, and nothing or no one could stop him.

In our last election for the college school board members, there was a campaign that said “It’s time for a change.” Why would we need to change something that “ain’t broke?” Why would we need to stop progress that has happened every year for the past 16 years? How do you improve on success?



But here we are at that time of change, and I hope Dr. Toda’s legacy of passion and vision for education can be carried on.

Dr. Toda will go on to accomplish other God-given tasks and complete them with the same spirit of excellence that he brought to CGCC and I want to wish him well! Thank you once again, Dr. Toda, for your years of service and impact to our community!

Diane Hartley

The Dalles