Crosstalk: Should pardon power change?

I have come to think of ex-Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio as a horrible human being, so I strongly objected to his pardon by President Donald Trump, which was done for political purposes and not in keeping with the intent of that power granted by the U.S. Constitution.

There was a day when I laughed about Arpaio housing inmates in outdoor tents during triple-digit heat and forcing them to wear pink underwear as a humiliation tactic.

Since I have become educated about the dehumanization of inmates in our jail and prison systems, I have become appalled that so many Americans support a man who strips away the dignity and self-esteem of men and women who can’t fight back.

Arpaio had been accused of prolonging border patrols for 17 months after a judge ordered them stopped. For years, he had enjoyed the notoriety of being known as the “bad ass sheriff” who went after illegal immigrants.

The sheriff acknowledged extending the patrols but blamed one of his former attorneys for not properly explaining the importance of the court order.

His office admitted to throwing away or shredding some traffic-stop records during controversial immigration patrols.

Lawyers in Trump’s Justice Department successfully prosecuted the case in a five-day trial this summer. Comments made by Arpaio in the media about keeping up the patrols even though he knew he wasn’t allowed played into his sentencing.

He downplayed being found guilty of “flagrant” contempt of court by calling his actions a “petty crime.” The criminal case against Arpaio sprang from a profiling lawsuit that ultimately discredited his handling of border security and is expected to cost taxpayers $92 million in the near future.

Thankfully, Arpaio’s bad behavior became controversial enough that he lost his 2016 re-election bid, which he blamed on then-President Barack Obama, whose administration announced just before the vote that it was willing to prosecute him.

It would have been interesting to see how Arpaio, 85, survived in jail with the people he had abused when he could no longer hide behind a badge and a gun. He would likely have ended up in protective custody with sex offenders and others who can’t survive the dangers of “general population,” which might also have been an enlightening experience.

Arpaio held everyone else to the highest level of the law, but explained away his own brutal behavior and misconduct as if he, as an exalted human being, was allowed to operate by different rules.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Arpaio spoke glowingly about Trump’s strong stance on immigration reform. Both men openly questioned the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate and shared a similar history of squabbling with judges.

In turn, Trump rewarded Arpaio’s loyalty by wiping his record clean. That action reinforced the message that not all are equal under the rule of law, which is opposite of how this nation was founded.

The pardoning of Arpaio brings to light the flaw in presidential pardons: That they have increasingly been used for political gain. The power to pardon is virtually unqualified and intended to wipe away a conviction as if it had never happened when inmates have been sentenced too harshly, or the laws are unjust.

The president can also give a partial pardon, which downgrades the length of a sentence, or make a pardon conditional, such as not going into effect until court fines are paid.

Although some of the founders wanted pardons to be approved by the Senate, that measure was defeated in a Constitutional Convention.

I favor a check-and-balance on pardon power (if the Senate can actually make a decision) because its righteous purpose has been perverted too often during the past century.

For example, President Bill Clinton pardoned financial fugitive Marc Rich, who gave a $1 million donation to his re-election campaign.

Obama freed a known Puerto Rican bomb maker who helped orchestrate dozens of attacks in the United States and Army traitor Bradley (Chelsea) Manning, both to further identity politics, a useful tool to institute socialism.

— RaeLynn Ricarte