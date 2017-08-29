Huskies’ team-first mentality a recipe for success

MORO – The Sherman Husky volleyball team is moving forward this season with the mindset of using better communication and having a selfless approach to set a positive trend at the start of the season.

Some players may be asked to take on more responsibilities and play a position they have never played before, but second-year coach Amy Huffman wants interchangeable parts available at all times to make adjustments and put the players in position to enjoy success.

“I think it is really important because anything can happen, whether injuries or a girl can be having a bad game or get sick, so everyone has to know how to play each position and what their responsibilities are,” said returning player Emma Stutzman. “That is what playing as a team is all about. We know each player has the skill level to play anywhere and we trust that they will have the right attitude to do whatever it takes.”

Before last season, the Huskies put up a 15-47 overall record, but Huffman led her squad to an 8-13 record, 5-9 in league, just two games out from a district spot.

With a roster of six juniors, three sophomores and a freshman, and a group of more than 20 in the program, the Lady Huskies are aiming toward bigger and better things on the court.

Huffman saw that plan put into action earlier this year.

“So far, I like the dedication. We worked out this summer, so most of them were out here working out two days a week since the last week of school. As a coach, that is what I like to see,” Huffman said. “We are seeing players who were quiet last year, stepping it up this year and showing leadership and communication on the court. It has been great so far and I am hoping that it continues.”

Huffman and her coaching staff of Karissa Gorham and Julie Butterfield are on the same page for getting the players to fine-tune the fundamentals of the game.

“Our biggest thing is passing the ball and working off that,” Huffman said. “It is not fun to be working on passing drills for the majority of practice, but that is the reality of the game. If we can’t pass the ball, then we can’t set the ball and we can’t hit the ball. We are going to stick with those techniques in practice, because that is how we will progress into being a better team overall.”

Stutzman is joined by Desiree Winslow, Savannah Moe, Sammy Lepinski, Shelby Reed, CJ Johnson, and underclassmen Jaelyn Justesen, Bailee Owens, Kayla Macnab, and Nancy Ambriz.

Justesen and Moe are the only players with added height at the net, so using team speed to get to loose balls will be a priority.

With coaching staff returning, Winslow feels like the team is actually moving forward in their development, instead of stopping and starting with a new system.

“It is really nice having the same coach, this way we can build off of what we did last year. We know what she expects and we know what she wants us to accomplish,” said Winslow, a two-time all-league winner. “We are working on the same drills and using the same philosophies she has in place to execute during our matches. We want to play well and do the fundamentals, so we can have a better season.”

Moe is optimistic of her team’s chances of making some noise in league play, but added that communication and togetherness are going to be areas that could make or break the season.

She has seen a unified group playing well and cheering on each other’s top moments in practices and drills.

“I feel like our team goals have come together this year,” Moe said. “We are more positive and energetic than we were last year, we are really making sure that we are a collective unit, working well together and making sure that our hard work will be implemented into our games. I think we are about to do some good things.”

Huffman comes into this season feeling excited about what her team can accomplish.

She said that last year, they hit some really high points and did some great things in a tough 1A classification.

“Now, it is about them being more consistent with that. That is the thing that we are going for,” Huffman said. “All three of us coaches, when we were players, we came from winning programs and so we really want that for the girls. Our goal is not just going to district, but going to state. It would be great to see them achieve that. If they continue to work hard, they will deserve that opportunity. If they are willing, they can make it as far as they want to.”