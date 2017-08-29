For the Record for August 29, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday August 29, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

August 25, 8:31 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 14th and “G” streets. Truck rolled down the hill and struck a tree. The crash was logged.

Wasco County

August 27, 10:17 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 near Kelly Cutoff. Driver struck a deer and got his vehicle stuck in the ditch against a tree. The driver was given a ride back to Maupin and a crash report was taken.

August 29, 1:16 a.m. – Single vehicle, unknown in- jury crash, East 10th and Washington streets. Caller reported a vehicle crashed into a fence in the area and two intoxicated males fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

August 26, 9:19 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 96. Driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and drove off the shoulder of the road then overcorrected and struck the center barrier. The female driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

August 26, 4:57 p.m. – Crew responded to Rowena River Road on a report of smoke in the area. The reporting party was calling from Washington and said, as he was driving on the highway, he could see smoke. The area in Rowena was checked and no smoke or fire was found.

August 26, 7:55 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street on a report of a water flow alarm. Upon arrival no smoke or fire was visible and no alarm was sounding. Contact was made with staff who advised no alarm ever sounded. The building was checked and no problem was found.

August 28, 1:29 p.m. – Crew responded to Steele Road on a report of a vehicle fire. Contact was made with the driver who was taking a load of water to the landfill when he noticed smoke coming from the engine. He was able to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher. There was heavy damage to the engine area from the fire.

August 28, 3:48 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a grass fire. Upon arrival a small area of burning blackberry bushes was located. The fire was knocked down and mopped up. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is believed to be human caused.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, four on Saturday, six on Sunday and 12 on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Kelsey Elsa Frank, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning near the Interstate 84, exit 85 overpass and is accused of probation violation.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Friday evening after a caller reported that several underage males were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. She also stated that one of the subjects had a weapon. A report was taken but no further information regarding the incident was released.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday morning from East 10th and Oregon streets.

Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 300 block of Union Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday morning from East 12th and Quinton streets after a victim reported his vehicle was damaged overnight.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 1300 block of East 9th Street after a caller reported they had suspect information regarding some lights being stolen from his property.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday evening from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported his tires were slashed.

A burglary report was taken Sunday evening from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported someone broke into her storage unit.

Dan Crook Schmidling, 58, Arlington, was arrested Sunday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Michael Emerson Mayfield, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 500 block of East Scenic Drive and is accused of four counts of probation violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Henry Russell Benson, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 3900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday evening from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a vehicle in front of her in a fast food establishment backed into her vehicle during an altercation and fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Monica Lee Byers, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 3500 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of probation violation.

Brady Keith Haberman Kinner, 22, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in the 400 block of Union Street and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, and attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle.

Anthony Wayne Hegler, 26, Central Point, was arrested early Monday morning on Highway 197 near The Dalles bridge on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to the 1700 block of West 6th Street early Monday morning after staff reported two juvenile males ate food and fled the restaurant without paying for their meals. A theft report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

David James Sendejas, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of probation violation and parole violation.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 400 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported she was scammed out of a large sum of cash.

Travis Lee Hughes, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of harassment. He was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 500 block of East 3rd Street after staff reported some bags of candy were stolen.

An identity theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 400 block of East Knoll Drive after a victim reported her social security number was being used.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 600 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported the child’s scooter was stolen.

Police responded to West 10th and Hostetler streets Monday evening after a caller reported that a vehicle appeared to be chasing down another vehicle in the area. Suspect was arrested by sheriff’s deputies after the suspect fled on foot. A hit and run report was taken.

Kyle Lee Fenske, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2800 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Jonathan Lopez Quintana, 20, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Vey Way and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief and interference with a police officer.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from Wamic after a caller reported that a trail camera was stolen from the property.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Friday afternoon after an inmate wanted to report his identity was stolen. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

John Dale Heebink, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening at the Tygh Valley fairgrounds and is accused of probation violation.

Sara Kristine White, 34, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in the 5400 block of McDonald Way and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An agency assist report was taken Sunday evening from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after assisting city police locating a suspect who pulled a pistol on another person. Deputy located the suspect in the 3900 block of West 6th Street and held him at gunpoint until other units arrived. City police arrested the suspect.

Correction

A Sherman County Court meeting set for Sept. 6 was incorrectly listed in the Sunday Chronicle. It will be relisted this coming Sunday.