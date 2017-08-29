Rotary program promotes peace

Since the early 1970s, The Dalles Rotary Club has sponsored the Rotary Youth Exchange, which provides high school students with the opportunity to study in a foreign country. The current co-chairs of the Rotary program – Dennis Morgan and Dan Boldt – figure that about 45 students from The Dalles have taken advantage of the chance to spend a year outside the United States, with an equal number of students from overseas coming to The Dalles to experience a different culture.

“Our district exchanges with about 20 countries,” said Boldt. “Usually we have one student in; one student out.”

The list of countries students can choose from covers a wide spectrum, including Switzerland, France, Russia, Japan, Chile, India, Turkey, Thailand, and more than a dozen others.

Morgan and Boldt said they have both had daughters who participated in the exchange program.

“It’s something I really believe in,” said Morgan. “My daughter, Madeleine, did an exchange in England in 2015-16.”

“Our daughter, Elise, went to Brazil in 2003-04,” added Boldt.

The two co-chairs strongly believe the program not only offers tremendous educational value for the students who sign up, but plays a role in promoting world peace. In fact, the goodwill the student

exchanges spark appears to be one of the driving factors behind the involvement of both men.

“The purpose of the Rotary Youth Exchange is to foster peace worldwide,” Boldt explained. “We exchange children, and children become friends and grow up and remain friends.

“That works personally for me. With this program and my small efforts, I throw my pebble into the pool and radiate my efforts out and help make the world a better place. Sometimes I get teary-eyed about it.”

For example, Morgan said Rotary recently hosted a boy from Russia who had never visited the United States before.

“Now he is our friend,” Morgan said. “We visited him in Russia. We have Russian kids here and American kids there.”

Morgan noted that Russia and the United States have been rivals over the decades — sometimes dangerously so — and personal connections through student exchanges help to bridge those political gaps.

“If countries could get along like our kids, we wouldn’t have these problems,” Morgan said. “That’s important to me; touching those lives and having that impact.”

The Rotary International website highlights the international aspects of the program, which it promotes as helping to promote global citizenship and peace in the world through greater understanding.

The website sums up the program as follows: “Rotary Youth Exchange builds peace one young person at a time.”

Boldt explained that students who are selected for the program live in a country they’ve expressed interest in for approximately 10 months while living with host families. Rotary in The Dalles sends just one student overseas each year.

“We generally train them during their sophomore year and send them in their junior year,” Boldt explained, pointing out that the training includes studying the nation they are going to and learning the language.

Rotary covers about half the costs for the students coming and going, and Rotary Foundation provides the students with about $100 a month to help cover some of their expenses.

“If we need additional dollars, we pass the hat,” Morgan said, adding that the local Rotary Club has approximately 45 members.

Boldt noted that Rotary is looking for an incoming sophomore this fall to be Rotary’s outbound student next year.

“Sept. 15 is the deadline for applications,” Boldt said. “The offer is open to all high school students in The Dalles.”

When there are multiple candidates, Rotary engages in a detailed interview process to choose a finalist to be the exchange student from The Dalles.

Amy Krol, who was a Rotary exchange student about 10 years ago, said the value of the program is immense.

“I left to go on exchange from 2007-2008 for my junior year to Quito, Ecuador,” Krol said. “My experience as an exchange student was pivotal in my personal growth in a very positive way.”

Krol pointed out that she was welcomed by two “amazing” host families she is still in touch with.

“It was very humbling to be under the household of a family of a foreign culture, learning new ways of interacting and sharing loving and fun moments,” Krol explained. “They took me to see their extended families, and I got to see beautiful parts of Ecuador with them.”

Krol said the educational aspects of her year in South America also paid off with expanded opportunities when she came home.

“When I came back, I won a college scholarship for my Spanish skills that I had attained from that school year,” she explained. “Since exchange, I have continued to travel abroad and return to my small community of The Dalles with an ever-increasing yearning to share and contribute all the perspectives and skills I’ve gained since my life-changing Rotary Youth Exchange experience.”

Krol added that she is planning to return to Ecuador in 2018.

“A few of us ‘exchangers’ are even organizing a 10-year reunion next year in Quito, and I’m excited to see how everyone’s grown, the families they’ve built and the things they have accomplished,” she said.

With the deadline to apply for this year’s exchange program approaching, Krol said she highly recommends that local students consider high school study abroad through Rotary. “And I recommend families welcome in eager, excited and inspiring international students,” she added. “It will change your life.”

Boldt and Morgan have both hosted kids from abroad, and they are proud of the community support of the students who have come here. However, finding host families in The Dalles has sometimes proven difficult.

“It’s one problem we have,” Boldt said. “We feel we are always fighting headwinds finding host families.”

For more information about the Rotary Youth Exchange program in The Dalles or serving as a host family, call 541-980-3669.