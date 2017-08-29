The Wasco County Fair & Rodeo hit high gear Saturday with a second day of rodeo action and a Native American pre-rodeo Pow Wow dance demonstration. See more from the Fair in our photo gallery.
The Wasco County Fair & Rodeo hit high gear Saturday with a second day of rodeo action and a Native American pre-rodeo Pow Wow dance demonstration. See more from the Fair in our photo gallery.
Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment