Gallegos goes wild in TD’s 9-1 romp

The trio of Alberto Gallegos, Reed Twidwell and Alex Gutierrez combined for seven goals and nine assists, led by Gallegos’ hat trick and five assists, as The Dalles Riverhawks broke open a 3-0 halftime lead with six second-half goals in a 9-1 road victory over Redmond Tuesday.

“I’m extremely proud of our players,” said head coach Matthew Dallman. “It was 98 degrees and we had two subs, playing against a very physical and fit Redmond team with 10 subs. Our passing was good today, and the defense looked sharp and organized.”

Gallegos, Twidwell and Gutierrez had a goal apiece in the first half to give TD its 3-0 halftime advantage, and in the first 13 minutes of the second half, Twidwell and Gutierrez added a goal each to run the lead to 5-0.

Andy Lopez had a goal on an assist by Gallegos in the 63rd minute, and then Twidwell assisted on back-to-back tallies by Gallegos in a two-minute span, swelling the lead to 8-0 by the 77th minute.

Pedro Lopez made it a 9-0 cushion on an assist by Gallegos at 79 minutes, until Redmond erased the shutout bid with a late goal.

The Dalles (1-0 overall) hosts Parkrose at 4 p.m. Thursday.