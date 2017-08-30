For the Record for August 30, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday August 30, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

August 29, 6:14 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of East 12th Street. Driver drove through two yards before the vehicle came to rest. Driver admitted to being on his cellphone causing the crash. He was cited for careless driving, using a phone while driving, and possession of marijuana. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

No information was made available by the department on this date.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A dog bite report was taken Tuesday morning from the 2100 block of Garrison Street.

Officer responded to Sorosis Park Tuesday afternoon after a victim reported he was struck in the face with a firearm. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Austin Joseph Ballard, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of East Scenic Drive and is accused of first-degree assault, menacing, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of harassment.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 3100 block of West 7th Street.

A theft report was taken Tuesday evening from the 3900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a suspect fled the store with unpaid alcohol.

An agency assist report was taken Tuesday evening from the 2700 block of East 2nd Street after assisting Wasco County with an arrest of a subject.

Officer responded to East 16th and Thompson streets early Wednesday morning after a caller reported two suspicious subjects in the area. Officer located the subjects near East 12th and Shearer streets. Both were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. One of the subjects was additionally cited for minor in possession of marijuana. Both were released into the care of their parents. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Jacob Steven Baldwin, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 5500 block of McDonald Way and is accused of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from Mosier after a caller reported she took her kids to the school playground and brought a cooler which was subsequently stolen by others at the playground. The incident is under investigation.

Deputy responded to West 10th Street Monday afternoon on a report of a malnourished horse. The horse was taken into custody by a local equine rescue group and an informational report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from Dufur after a victim reported a window to their vehicle was shot out.

Scott Allen Gosson, 48, Parkdale, was arrested Monday evening in the 4400 block of Highway 30 and is accused of four counts of probation violation.

Cody Lee Brock, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road and is accused of reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, second-degree kidnapping, coercion, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of probation violation.

Deputy responded to Wolf Run Road Tuesday afternoon after caller reported her son was having difficulty breathing and needed a medic. The child was lifeflighted to a hospital and a report was taken.

Michael Allen White, 31, Madras, was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop in the 2700 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of probation violation. He was also cited for driving while suspended.

David Wayne North, 59, Maupin, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Maupin and is accused of third-degree assault.

Oregon State Police

Abel Rael Rodriguez, 28, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 88 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person.

Dillon Lee Frantz, 26, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander Gerald Deppa, 27, Milwaukie, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197, milepost 22 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Trooper responded to the 3800 block of Ayers Way Sunday evening after a property owner reported there was a fawn on his property that was unable to stand up and was also foaming at the mouth. The fawn was dispatched and removed from the property. A report was taken.

Marcus Steven Hale, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Oak Street and is accused of a wildlife offense.