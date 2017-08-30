SAPA celebrates safety

Although many area residents may not even realize there is still an aluminum manufacturing facility operating in The Dalles, the SAPA Extrusion North America plant at 2929 W. Second Street continues to expand and invest in its growing work force.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, SAPA – which stands for Scandinavian Aluminum Profile Association – held its second annual “Health and Safety Day” on the front lawn of its facility, and dozens of employees turned out to enjoy a free lunch catered by Beachwood Eatery in The Dalles.

The SAPA plant in The Dalles takes in scrap aluminum and melts it down into billets, which look like long solid pipes made of aluminum. The billets are shipped to customers around the world.

“It’s then made into a variety of products our customers want,” explained Terrie Methvin, human resources coordinator for SAPA.

SAPA is relatively new to the community. The global company —based in Oslo, Norway — came to The Dalles on Sept. 21, 2015, when SAPA purchased what was then called Northwest Aluminum Specialties and began expanding.

Methvin said SAPA’s concentration on employee safety is one of the reasons she enjoys working for the manufacturing giant, which has nearly 30 plants across the United States and more than 100 facilities worldwide.

“Nationwide, we have a safety day each year. The company is very safety-conscious,” said Methvin, who began working in the industry 32 years ago, as an environmental secretary for what was then the big Martin-Marietta Aluminum Co. smelter in The Dalles. “I love it.”

Although the big aluminum plant in The Dalles is long gone, Peter Hedman, director of SAPA’s North American Technical Center in Portland, said aluminum is still a hot commodity.

“Aluminum is in high demand, and SAPA is the largest aluminum extrusion company in the world,” Hedman said.

According to Hedman, the plant in The Dalles is critical to SAPA’s operations.

“We buy scrap on the market and bring it here,” Hedman explained. “It ends up in all kinds of different shapes. They are busy here constantly. Having this plant really helps with supply and demand. It drives supply for other operations.”

Michael Wissig, SAPA’s environmental health and safety manager in The Dalles, pointed out that market trends for aluminum products are very positive, and the plant in The Dalles now has 72 employees.

“People may not know we’re here or what we’re doing, but since last year we’ve increased our staff by about 10 people,” Wissig said.

Wissig said that when SAPA purchased Northwest Aluminum two years ago, there were just 55 employees. And SAPA continues to invest in its local operations.

“We’re getting better equipment and becoming more efficient,” Wissig said. “We’re in the process of completely rebuilding one of our lines for a streamlined process to make casting easier and safer.”

Wissig said taking care of its workers has always been a large part of the company’s culture, and the annual “Health and Safety Day” is designed to help protect employees.

“It’s not a focus on safety, it’s a celebration of safety,” Wissig said. “This is a day when people identify site-specific hazards. There is a concentration on individual jobs and individual hazards with each of our workers, and mitigating those hazards as much as possible.”

Hedman said SAPA’s extra efforts to take care of its employees are appreciated.

“It is a good place to work, and a good company,” he said. “They are taking care of their people well by putting an emphasis on safety. We want everybody to go home in the same condition they came to work in – with all their fingers and toes.”