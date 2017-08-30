‘Show in the Shade’ classic winners announced

2017 Results
#1 Under the Sun (Precision Auto); 33 Chev Roadster, Greg & Dotty Meyer, Tigard.
Best Red (Jack & Mary Wallace); 69 Chev Chevelle Steven & Wendy Powell, Boise, ID.
Best Not-Red (Platinum Mortgage) 38 LaSalle, Joe & Sonja Natoli, Oysterville, Wash.
Sceptres Sled (NW Natural); 06 Pontiac GTO, Jason & Nicole Baird, Clackamas, Ore.
Host Stock (TD NAPA); 65 Chev Chevelle, Donald Embree, The Dalles.
Host Modified (Burgerville); 46 Chev PU, Leo Smith, The Dalles.
Best Chevrolet (Tonkin Auto); 62 Impala, Bob & Mary Kummer, White Salmon.
Best Ford (Ray Schultens); 26 Ford T, Drew Sorvik, The Dalles.
Best of the Rest (The Dalles Inn); 56 IH COE, Jay Richardson, Walla Walla, Wash.
Best Stock (Copper West); 46 Dodge EC, Maureen Mack & Bill Kullman, Culver, Ore.
Best Custom (Quick Change); 41 Ford Coupe, Tracy Brimhall, Buckley, Wash.
Best Streetrod (Raymond James); 28 Ford Phaeton, Karen Banks, Astoria, Ore.
Barb Kiser Memorial (TD Rotary); 57 Chev PU, Clint Hammond, Battle Ground, Wash.
Pre 32 (Dairy Queen); 31 Ford Model A, Donna Scofield, Pendleton
32-39 (CH Urness Motors); 36 Chev Sedan, Denny Hoop, Lyons, Ore.
40-48 (Burgerville); 47 Ford Convert, Larry & Janice Foss, Montesano, Wash.
49-54 (State Farm); 53 Chev Convert, Ken Smith, Kennewick, Wash.
55-57 (USA River Cruises); 56 Ford Crown Vic, Ross Getchell, Astoria.
58-64 (Ernie’s Locks & Keys); 61 Chev Impala, Roy Wells, Salem, Ore.
65-69 (Hank’s Auto Sales); 67 Ramble, Dan Casswell, Oregon City.
70’s (Cascade Motors); 75 Dodge W100, Ward & Roberta Cockeram, Lyle.
80 up (2 Dogs Plumbing); 96 Honda Civic, Sean Lardwick, The Dalles.
Pre 47 Truck (Spooky’s Pizza); 43 IH KB3, Dale Williams, Tonkasket, Wash.
47-54 Truck (E Cascade Electric), 48 Ford PU, Ken Colby, W Richland, Wash.
55-66 Truck (Revell Coy Farmers); 55 Chev PU, Dave Sitton & Kim Case, Arlington.
67 up Truck (Zim’s Brau Haus) 72 Chev PU Michael Ollis, Plain, Wash.
53-96 Corvette (Jack’s Body Shop); 62 Roadster, David & Maria Skroch, The Dalles.
97 up Corvette (Oregon Equipment); 13 Roadster, Todd & Lorene Lenseigne, Toppenish, Wash.
Best Mustang (Bank of the West); 69 Coupe, Anthony Cherington, Vancouver, Wash.
Best Camaro (C.A.R.S.); 67 Coupe, Dale Krehbiel, Battle Ground, Wash.
Musclecar Stock (Delcarpine Auto); 69 Dodge Coronet, Mark Sundby, Washougal, Wash.
Musclecar Modified (Friend & Regan); 70 Ford Mustang, Jim Cherington, Vancouver.
Under Construction (Brown Roofing); 68 Olds Cutlass, Cole Davis, Dufur.
Import (Amotan Land Survey); 09 BMW 335i, Dave Woods, Vancouver.
Tuner (MCMC); 03 Mitsubishi Evo, Tyler Backman, The Dalles.
Ratrod (Point S Tire); 30 Ford Roadster, Arlen Aleckson, Lyle.
Motorcycle (Clock Tower Ales); 42 Harley w sidecar, Bob & Bonnie Earls, The Dalles.
Dufur Show Pick (Spooky’s Pizza); 33 Chev Roadster, Greg & Doty Meyer, Tigard, Ore.
Long Distance (Rivermark Bank); 07 Chev Corvette Bob Ferris. Truth or Consequences, New Mexico (1500 mi).
Longest Ownership (Griffith Motors); 34 Ford PU, Richard Clark, Eugene (53 years).
Club Participation (Inland NW Bank); Yakima Valley Corvettes (13 cars).
