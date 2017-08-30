0

‘Show in the Shade’ classic winners announced

Winner of the Cruise the Gorge Show in the Shade, “#1 Under the Sun,” went to this 1933 Chev Roadster, shown by Greg and Dotty Meyer of Tigard.

Winner of the Cruise the Gorge Show in the Shade, “#1 Under the Sun,” went to this 1933 Chev Roadster, shown by Greg and Dotty Meyer of Tigard.

As of Wednesday, August 30, 2017

photo

The Host Modified winner was this 1946 Chev PU entered by Leo Smith of The Dalles.

photo

The Host Stock winner was this 1965 Chev Chevelle entered by Donald Embree, The Dalles. Contributed photos

2017 Results

#1 Under the Sun (Precision Auto); 33 Chev Roadster, Greg & Dotty Meyer, Tigard.

Best Red (Jack & Mary Wallace); 69 Chev Chevelle Steven & Wendy Powell, Boise, ID.

Best Not-Red (Platinum Mortgage) 38 LaSalle, Joe & Sonja Natoli, Oysterville, Wash.

Sceptres Sled (NW Natural); 06 Pontiac GTO, Jason & Nicole Baird, Clackamas, Ore.

Host Stock (TD NAPA); 65 Chev Chevelle, Donald Embree, The Dalles.

Host Modified (Burgerville); 46 Chev PU, Leo Smith, The Dalles.

Best Chevrolet (Tonkin Auto); 62 Impala, Bob & Mary Kummer, White Salmon.

Best Ford (Ray Schultens); 26 Ford T, Drew Sorvik, The Dalles.

Best of the Rest (The Dalles Inn); 56 IH COE, Jay Richardson, Walla Walla, Wash.

Best Stock (Copper West); 46 Dodge EC, Maureen Mack & Bill Kullman, Culver, Ore.

Best Custom (Quick Change); 41 Ford Coupe, Tracy Brimhall, Buckley, Wash.

Best Streetrod (Raymond James); 28 Ford Phaeton, Karen Banks, Astoria, Ore.

Barb Kiser Memorial (TD Rotary); 57 Chev PU, Clint Hammond, Battle Ground, Wash.

Pre 32 (Dairy Queen); 31 Ford Model A, Donna Scofield, Pendleton

32-39 (CH Urness Motors); 36 Chev Sedan, Denny Hoop, Lyons, Ore.

40-48 (Burgerville); 47 Ford Convert, Larry & Janice Foss, Montesano, Wash.

49-54 (State Farm); 53 Chev Convert, Ken Smith, Kennewick, Wash.

55-57 (USA River Cruises); 56 Ford Crown Vic, Ross Getchell, Astoria.

58-64 (Ernie’s Locks & Keys); 61 Chev Impala, Roy Wells, Salem, Ore.

65-69 (Hank’s Auto Sales); 67 Ramble, Dan Casswell, Oregon City.

70’s (Cascade Motors); 75 Dodge W100, Ward & Roberta Cockeram, Lyle.

80 up (2 Dogs Plumbing); 96 Honda Civic, Sean Lardwick, The Dalles.

Pre 47 Truck (Spooky’s Pizza); 43 IH KB3, Dale Williams, Tonkasket, Wash.

47-54 Truck (E Cascade Electric), 48 Ford PU, Ken Colby, W Richland, Wash.

55-66 Truck (Revell Coy Farmers); 55 Chev PU, Dave Sitton & Kim Case, Arlington.

67 up Truck (Zim’s Brau Haus) 72 Chev PU Michael Ollis, Plain, Wash.

53-96 Corvette (Jack’s Body Shop); 62 Roadster, David & Maria Skroch, The Dalles.

97 up Corvette (Oregon Equipment); 13 Roadster, Todd & Lorene Lenseigne, Toppenish, Wash.

Best Mustang (Bank of the West); 69 Coupe, Anthony Cherington, Vancouver, Wash.

Best Camaro (C.A.R.S.); 67 Coupe, Dale Krehbiel, Battle Ground, Wash.

Musclecar Stock (Delcarpine Auto); 69 Dodge Coronet, Mark Sundby, Washougal, Wash.

Musclecar Modified (Friend & Regan); 70 Ford Mustang, Jim Cherington, Vancouver.

Under Construction (Brown Roofing); 68 Olds Cutlass, Cole Davis, Dufur.

Import (Amotan Land Survey); 09 BMW 335i, Dave Woods, Vancouver.

Tuner (MCMC); 03 Mitsubishi Evo, Tyler Backman, The Dalles.

Ratrod (Point S Tire); 30 Ford Roadster, Arlen Aleckson, Lyle.

Motorcycle (Clock Tower Ales); 42 Harley w sidecar, Bob & Bonnie Earls, The Dalles.

Dufur Show Pick (Spooky’s Pizza); 33 Chev Roadster, Greg & Doty Meyer, Tigard, Ore.

Long Distance (Rivermark Bank); 07 Chev Corvette Bob Ferris. Truth or Consequences, New Mexico (1500 mi).

Longest Ownership (Griffith Motors); 34 Ford PU, Richard Clark, Eugene (53 years).

Club Participation (Inland NW Bank); Yakima Valley Corvettes (13 cars).

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)