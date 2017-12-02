For two days after a man kicked in her door in the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning, a local woman said she didn’t sleep more than an hour at a time. A good night’s sleep is still elusive.

The woman agreed to talk about her ordeal and the aftermath, but asked that her name not be used.

Now, “every little sound” makes her heart race and she finds herself waking up every morning right around the time the 4:45 a.m. break-in happened. “It’s like my brain is saying, ‘Get up and protect yourself.’ I’ll be glad when that passes.

“And in my head I can hear that sound of that banging on the door, trying to get in, and it’s a frightful sound.”

The woman, a longtime resident who lives alone, described how she was awakened by “a really, really loud bang” and grabbed her phone to check the time. Then she heard her doorbell ring, and wondered if someone had just had an accident and maybe needed help.

Then she heard the doorbell again, and then voices, and then someone trying to open her door.

Because of a self-defense class she took 25 years ago, she’s thought out what she’d do in certain emergencies. She always knew that if she had an intruder, she’d hide in her bedroom closet.

So, she grabbed her phone and hid. “I’m going to my closet, but I’m shaking so much. I heard the voices and banging on my door.”

She was so scared it took her three times to finally call 911.

She got connected to a “great” 911 operator who stayed on the line with her throughout the entire ordeal.

“At some point I heard the door open. I knew the person had gotten through. At that point I thought there were two people or more because I heard voices. I’m not coming out of the closet to check. I may have said at the 911 call, ‘Oh no! They’re in! Please hurry, please hurry.’”

And hurry they did. A police officer was at her house in just two minutes.

“They were very fast, and I am so grateful,” she said. “I have the need to tell everybody how awesome the police officer and 911 operator were, because they really were, they were great.”

Officers got there so fast that “I was a little surprised when the 911 operator said, ‘Ok, there’s an officer in the house now.’”

She said, “It was even fast considering how endless that call seemed.”

It “seemed like 10 hours but it was five minutes.” In fact, she checked her phone, and the call lasted exactly five minutes.

She’d asked that officers check for others, because she thought she heard multiple voices. Officers checked the house and found no one else but the lone intruder, who they quickly arrested without incident.

Charged in the burglary was Daniel Lee Wood III, 27, a local transient with a string of arrests in 2017, including one two days before Thanksgiving.

It turned out the intruder was just talking to himself, the woman said.

An officer asked her to come look at the arrested man to see if she knew him. “I looked him right in the eye, he looked back at me with a very defiant look -- like a defiant teenager was my impression. I said, ‘No, I’ve never seen him before, he doesn’t belong here,’ turned around and walked away.”

They stared at each other for 10-15 seconds. He never said a word.

Then she started noticing things were amiss in her house. A few dollars on a nearby table were untouched. A pair of sunglasses she kept in the hallway were moved to the kitchen.

She hadn’t paid attention to the fact that the arrested man was wearing a camouflage military jacket. She had actually forgotten that she had two of her son’s uniforms in the hall closet.

But when an officer spotted uniform pants on the ground and asked if they were hers, she flashed to the uniforms.

The intruder had taken the camo jacket, and not the dress uniform festooned with “all the glittery stuff” from her son’s service. He’d ripped the hanger off the closet rod with such force that it practically straightened the hanger hook.

But him stealing her son’s jacket wasn’t the weirdest thing.

Up a few stairs from the front door is a room used as an office and storage. A closet in the room had items she hadn’t touched for two or three years.

But one of those items was found on the table in the front hall. “Is that just bizarre? I just don’t get it. What that told me then was he was halfway to my bedroom. If he’d have gone down the hall, that’s where my bedroom was.”

But, she added, he would’ve seen from the hall that there was nobody in the bed, since she was in the closet.

Later, she found a walking stick in her living room. It wasn’t hers.

She marveled that the man had been into so many parts of her house in such a short period of time. He’d been in her living room, kitchen, a spare bedroom, and the hall closet.

After the police left with the suspect, “I had so much adrenaline going through my body I couldn’t sit still. I could hardly function. You just think, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to do something but I don’t know what to do.’”

She looked outside and saw that the cover on her truck was removed. Then a friend came over to realign the door that the suspect had knocked out of kilter so it would close and lock.

The friend spotted a bag and some coins in the truck bed, which were traced to another burglary at a church.

The woman said she is not a fearful person.

“I have never been afraid to be in my house alone. Until now. I drove down here tonight [to the Chronicle.] I normally would walk.”

She said, “I feel like I can protect myself pretty well. It’s never been tested. But I think you can walk with a certain demeanor that makes you unapproachable and not a victim; not a likely victim -- not saying it wouldn’t happen. It could. But I think if you look like you know what you’re doing and where you’re going, usually, you’re ok.”

She doesn’t want to get a gun. “I think if you’re gonna have a gun you need to be diligent about practicing with that gun, you need to spend time at the shooting range, you need to be so comfortable with that gun that it needs to be second nature to pick up that gun, and that’s not gonna happen because I don’t want to spend the time.”

She has been surprised to learn how many people do pack guns after she tells them of her ordeal.

She does have a bat in her closet now though. “I’m pretty comfortable with a bat, I’m pretty strong and I could swing it pretty hard, and I would.”

She thinks it’s unlikely she’ll be targeted again. “I think it was completely random. I don’t understand how he made the decision to come to my house at all.”

She finds it helpful to talk about what happened. “It does help to tell the story over and over again. And over and over.”

“I don’t know if it validates it, or gives it less power over you by putting it out there instead of keeping it all inside.”